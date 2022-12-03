Andalusia football Seniors make most of Super 7 stage with state title

An injury threatened to sink Andalusia’s playoff run two weeks ago. J’Marion Burnette, the junior running back and four-star recruit, was concussed against Anniston on Nov. 18, leaving the Bulldogs without its biggest offensive threat. But it wasn’t like 35-year head Coach Trent Taylor was going to punt the season, not with these seniors.

Two weeks later in Jordan-Hare Stadium, Andalusia sprinted out to a lead and didn’t look back, beating Cherokee County, 28-7, in the AHSAA Class 3A championship.

At the heart of the Bulldogs’ first title since 1977 was second-string running back Dorian Crittenden, who finished a Monster playoff run with a 246 yard-performance and an MVP plaque, leading a group of 12th-graders that haven’t been the most-recruited talents, but competed for one another.

“There were a lot of guys that had to step up to this point,” Taylor said.

Along with Crittenden, Kaden Denson was an every-down weapon. Jaeden Jackson and Cameron Johnson anchored a disruptive defensive line. After multiple breakout showings throughout the postseason, including a few more in the Super 7, the graduating Bulldogs await any residual contact from scouts.

Crittenden finished the year with 1,222 rushing yards, 16 scores and 45 tackles. At 6-foot, 205-pounds, he looked the part of a next-level talent while he bounced off tackles and averaged 8.5 yards each time he touched the ball. Johnson, a 5-foot-9, 180-pounder, led the Bulldogs with nine tackles and a sack against Cherokee County. He added to his team-high 21.5 tackles-for-loss, too.

MORE Super 7: At star-studded Thompson, 8th-grader Trent Seaborn shines in AHSAA title win

State title? Check. MVP? Check. Where’s the recruiting hype for KJ Jackson?

In Denson’s case, after 123 all-purpose yards, eight catches, one touchdown, four tackles and a pass breakup, Taylor labeled the 5-foot-11, 160-pound Denson a “special talent that deserves to be played on Saturday.” He believes Denson would have gotten a better evaluation had he been able to attend Camps this summer.

In spring practices, Denson clocked 40-yard dash times ranging from 4.19 seconds to 4.30, he said. But during a later practice, Denson felt a pain in his leg and told himself to run one more route. In doing so he pulled his hamstring and was sidelined during a crucial recruiting period.

“I think it was a downfall since I had no colleges start looking at me, I didn’t even know if any were and stopped,” Denson said.

Of the 12-graders, only Jackson appears to be a lock for college football. The other three don’t have 247Sports profiles, and Denson and Crittenden don’t have any offers. Jackson, who recorded seven tackles, said his commitment is “coming soon,” but still hoped his teammates start getting the recognition they deserve.

“We all just wanted to go out with a bang really,” Jackson said. “We put our hearts out there on the field and played hard, played to our potential.”

Nick Alvarez is a Reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @nick_a_alvarez or email him at [email protected]