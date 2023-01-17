And We’re Off! – Pro Arts Jersey City and SHIM Art Network presented by Clifton Arts Center

NEWS | FEATURES | PREVIEWS | EVENTS

Originally published: 01/16/2023

(CLIFTON, NJ) — And We’re Off! – Pro Arts Jersey City and SHIM Art Network presented by Clifton Arts Centeron display from January 21 to February 25, 2023. This is their first exhibition of 2023. The leadership team of Pro Arts knows that once the new year begins, they are in a race to carry-out the busy exhibition & event calendar they promise members every year.

For this exhibition co-presidents, Dorie Dahlberg and Bryant Small, felt Pro Arts should reward those who have renewed their SHIM membership throughout the Pandemic with a gallery exhibition. Pro Arts is Grateful to Director, Roxanne Cammilleri, at Clifton Arts Center for the opportunity to present and introduce Pro Arts artists to a new audience!

Participating artists include: Ann Vollum, Bennett Gewirtz, Brad Terhune, Dorie Dahlberg, Guillermo Bublik, Hao Feng, Irene Rousseau, Jean-Paul Picard, Kevin McCaffrey, Laurie Pettine, RM Cimini, Robert Kosinski, Santiago Cohen, Stella Chang, Sunny Chapman , Tejaswini (Alpana Mittal).

There will be an Artists Reception at the Clifton Arts Center on Saturday, January 21 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

In 2019, Pro Arts formed a partnership with SHIM Art Network making it possible for members to voluntarily join the international online platform, Artsy.net. SHIM also offered the opportunity for exhibitions in physical spaces in the NYC metro area. Unfortunately, the Pandemic eliminated the possibility of live exhibitions.

The Clifton Arts Center is located at 900 Clifton Avenue in Clifton, New Jersey. It is located on the grounds of the Municipal complex. Parking available; gallery is wheelchair accessible. Hours: Wednesdays – Saturdays, 1:00pm – 4:00pm.

Pro Arts Jersey City is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) professional visual arts membership organization dedicated to supporting and promoting artists and their work. Please visit our website at www.proartsjerseycity.org for more information. ART150 Gallery is made possible by the generous donation of GFP Real Estate. Our programming is made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of the State, a partner agency for the National Endowment for the Arts and by Funds from the National Endowment for the arts, administered by the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, Thomas A. DeGise, County Executive, and the Board of Chosen Freeholders. Other support includes funding from the Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund, and funding from the National Endowment for the Arts administered through the Jersey City Arts Council.

IMAGES: (Top to Bottom) works by Bennett Gewirtz, Jean-Paul Picard, and Kevin McCaffrey