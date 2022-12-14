And the Countdown Continues: Alex Ovechkin Scores Career Goals No. 798 and 799 Against Chicago Blackhawks, Pulls Within One of 800, Two of Tying Gordie Howe

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Washington Capitals Captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 798th and 799th career goals in the first period of the team’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night, putting him within one of reaching 800 goals in his NHL career.

The first goal came with just 24 seconds gone by in the first period at United Center, on assists from John Carlson and Conor Sheary.

The goal moved the Capitals’ Captain to within four of passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time Goals Scored list. It also moved him past Jaromir Jagr for the most game-opening goals in NHL history. It continues a string of four consecutive games with a goal for The Great Eight.

Ovechkin notched his second of the night and in the first nine minutes of the opening period on the power play at the 8:14 mark, assisted by Sheary.

The goal puts Ovechkin within two of tying Howe and three from taking sole possession of second all-time.

By Michael Fleetwood

About Michael Fleetwood

Michael Fleetwood was born into a family of diehard Capitals fans and has been watching games as long as he can remember. He was born the year the Capitals went to their first Stanley Cup Final, and is a diehard Caps fan, the owner of the very FIRST Joe Beninati jersey and since then, has met Joe himself. His favorite player became former Capital Nate Schmidt after he met Schmidt in a Hershey hotel while in Hershey PA to see the Bears play, shortly after Schmidt was injured during a conditioning stint. Michael is also a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Orioles, and enjoys photography, watching WildEarth TV’s SafariLive live safaris, and watching animals in his spare time. (Photo by Adam Vingan in 2014 at the Capitals Development Camp).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button