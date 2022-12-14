And the Countdown Continues: Alex Ovechkin Scores Career Goals No. 798 and 799 Against Chicago Blackhawks, Pulls Within One of 800, Two of Tying Gordie Howe

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Washington Capitals Captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 798th and 799th career goals in the first period of the team’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night, putting him within one of reaching 800 goals in his NHL career.

The first goal came with just 24 seconds gone by in the first period at United Center, on assists from John Carlson and Conor Sheary.

None other than who 🐐 pic.twitter.com/jnBED6AAXz — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 14, 2022

The goal moved the Capitals’ Captain to within four of passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time Goals Scored list. It also moved him past Jaromir Jagr for the most game-opening goals in NHL history. It continues a string of four consecutive games with a goal for The Great Eight.

With the goal, Ovechkin extends his goal streak to four games (5g). Ovechkin has recorded 31 points (18g, 13a) in 31 games this season, which leads the Capitals. Ovechkin has recorded 17 points (10g, 7a) in his last 13 games. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 14, 2022

Ovechkin notched his second of the night and in the first nine minutes of the opening period on the power play at the 8:14 mark, assisted by Sheary.

799‼️ Ovechkin grabs another just like that 👑pic.twitter.com/mq6wdL6yCf — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 14, 2022

The goal puts Ovechkin within two of tying Howe and three from taking sole possession of second all-time.

Alex Ovechkin scores his second goal of the game on the power play to give the Capitals a 2-0 lead. Ovechkin is now one goal shy of becoming the third player in NHL history to score 800 career goals. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 14, 2022

By Michael Fleetwood