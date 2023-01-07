And the ARTS Awards winners are…

DALLAS—More than two dozen ARTS Awards honoring industry Excellence were given out at a merry, lively and swift-moving ceremony last night here in Dallas.

The White Family, Founders of Summer Classics/Gabby, received the Academy of Achievement Award for its many contributions to the home furnishings industry as well as its charitable giving (it has donated more than $1 million to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, among other giving ). Culp also received a HEARTS award during the ceremony.

Hosts Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia and presenters from across the industry proceeded to Honor companies and individuals in a wide range of categories.

Those winners include:

Furniture Store – Single Store: IBB Design Fine Furnishings

Furniture Store – Multiple Stores: Lee Douglas Interiors

Home Accents Store- East/Atlantic: Foundry 42

Home Accents Store- Midwest/Southwest: Kenneth Ludwig

Home Accents Store- West: Lulu’s Furniture & Decor

Design Studio: Dixon Rye

Lighting Showroom – East/Atlantic: Dominion Lighting

Lighting Showroom – Midwest/Southwest: Alcott & Bentley

Lighting Showroom – West: Black Whale Lighting

Sales Representative – East/Atlantic: Dana Carvey, The Carvey Group

Sales Representative – Midwest/Southwest: Cherry Bernish, in-Detail

Sales Representative – West: Stephanie Murphy, Global Views

Product Designer: Ian Thornton, Currey & Company

Interior Designer: Corey Damen Jenkins, Corey Damen Jenkins & Associates



Area Rug Manufacturer: Lol

Home Accents Manufacturer: Howard Elliott Collection

Accent Furniture Manufacturer: Currey & Company

Home Textiles Manufacturer: Avila Stanoff Design

Table Top Manufacturer: Beatriz Ball

Outdoor Living Manufacturer: Polywood

Wall Decor Manufacturer: Phillips Collection

Lamp Manufacturer: Visual Comfort & Co.

Lighting Fixtures Manufacturer: Hubbardton Forge

See also: