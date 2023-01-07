And the ARTS Awards winners are…

DALLAS—More than two dozen ARTS Awards honoring industry Excellence were given out at a merry, lively and swift-moving ceremony last night here in Dallas.

The White Family, Founders of Summer Classics/Gabby, received the Academy of Achievement Award for its many contributions to the home furnishings industry as well as its charitable giving (it has donated more than $1 million to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, among other giving ). Culp also received a HEARTS award during the ceremony.

Hosts Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia and presenters from across the industry proceeded to Honor companies and individuals in a wide range of categories.

Those winners include:

Furniture Store – Single Store: IBB Design Fine FurnishingsFurniture Store – Multiple Stores: Lee Douglas InteriorsHome Accents Store- East/Atlantic: Foundry 42Home Accents Store- Midwest/Southwest: Kenneth LudwigHome Accents Store- West: Lulu’s Furniture & DecorDesign Studio: Dixon RyeLighting Showroom – East/Atlantic: Dominion LightingLighting Showroom – Midwest/Southwest: Alcott & BentleyLighting Showroom – West: Black Whale LightingSales Representative – East/Atlantic: Dana Carvey, The Carvey GroupSales Representative – Midwest/Southwest: Cherry Bernish, in-DetailSales Representative – West: Stephanie Murphy, Global ViewsProduct Designer: Ian Thornton, Currey & CompanyInterior Designer: Corey Damen Jenkins, Corey Damen Jenkins & Associates

Corey Damen Jenkins
Corey Damen Jenkins

Area Rug Manufacturer: LolHome Accents Manufacturer: Howard Elliott CollectionAccent Furniture Manufacturer: Currey & CompanyHome Textiles Manufacturer: Avila Stanoff DesignTable Top Manufacturer: Beatriz BallOutdoor Living Manufacturer: PolywoodWall Decor Manufacturer: Phillips CollectionLamp Manufacturer: Visual Comfort & Co.Lighting Fixtures Manufacturer: Hubbardton Forge

