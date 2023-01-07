And the ARTS Awards winners are…
DALLAS—More than two dozen ARTS Awards honoring industry Excellence were given out at a merry, lively and swift-moving ceremony last night here in Dallas.
The White Family, Founders of Summer Classics/Gabby, received the Academy of Achievement Award for its many contributions to the home furnishings industry as well as its charitable giving (it has donated more than $1 million to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, among other giving ). Culp also received a HEARTS award during the ceremony.
Hosts Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia and presenters from across the industry proceeded to Honor companies and individuals in a wide range of categories.
Those winners include:
Furniture Store – Single Store: IBB Design Fine FurnishingsFurniture Store – Multiple Stores: Lee Douglas Interiors Home Accents Store- East/Atlantic: Foundry 42 Home Accents Store- Midwest/Southwest: Kenneth Ludwig Home Accents Store- West: Lulu’s Furniture & Decor Design Studio: Dixon Rye Lighting Showroom – East/Atlantic: Dominion Lighting Lighting Showroom – Midwest/Southwest: Alcott & Bentley Lighting Showroom – West: Black Whale Lighting Sales Representative – East/Atlantic: Dana Carvey, The Carvey Group Sales Representative – Midwest/Southwest: Cherry Bernish, in-Detail Sales Representative – West: Stephanie Murphy, Global Views Product Designer: Ian Thornton, Currey & Company Interior Designer: Corey Damen Jenkins, Corey Damen Jenkins & Associates
Area Rug Manufacturer: Lol Home Accents Manufacturer: Howard Elliott Collection Accent Furniture Manufacturer: Currey & Company Home Textiles Manufacturer: Avila Stanoff Design Table Top Manufacturer: Beatriz Ball Outdoor Living Manufacturer: Polywood Wall Decor Manufacturer: Phillips Collection Lamp Manufacturer: Visual Comfort & Co. Lighting Fixtures Manufacturer: Hubbardton Forge