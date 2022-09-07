And Morant’s NBA 2K23 Rating Revealed

And Morant has become one of the most exciting (and popular) players in the entire NBA.

The 2020 Rookie of The Year was the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and he is coming off playing his third season in the NBA.

He started in the All-Star Game, and led the Grizzlies to the second best regular season record in the entire NBA.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button