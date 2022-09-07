And Morant’s NBA 2K23 Rating Revealed

And Morant has become one of the most exciting (and popular) players in the entire NBA.

The 2020 Rookie of The Year was the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and he is coming off playing his third season in the NBA.

He started in the All-Star Game, and led the Grizzlies to the second best regular season record in the entire NBA.

On September 9, NBA 2K23 will be released, and fans always love to debate the rankings of players.

Morant has been ranked as a 93 overall, which 2K’s Twitter account confirmed on Tuesday.

The former Murray State star averaged a very impressive 27.4 points per game.

There is no question that he has established himself as one of the top 25 players in the world.

That being said, being ranked as a 93 will probably put him in the top 10-15 players in the game.

There is an argument to be made for him being ranked this high, but there is also a good case to be made that maybe he’d be better off as a 90-92 overall.

For reference, superstars Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and Paul George are all ranked lower.

Morant will likely be even better than he was this past season, so it’s possible that the game is also ranking him on expected progression, which would make total sense.

Last season, the Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, which was the first series win of Morant’s career.

However, they lost in the second round to the Golden State Warriors (Morant was injured for the final three games of the series).