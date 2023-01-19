And Morant’s Injury Status In Cavs-Grizzlies Game

UPDATE: And Morant has returned to the team’s bench.

Via Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian: “Ja Morant has returned to the Grizzlies bench. Still in uniform. Dapping up his teammates.”

It’s Wednesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Tennessee.

During the game, their best player Ja Morant went to the locker room with an injury.

Via Underdog NBA: “Status alert: Ja Morant headed to locker room Wednesday.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button