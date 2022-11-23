And Morant says NBA issued drug test after injury recovery

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday.

Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

He was initially listed as doubtful for the coming game against the Kings on Nov. 22, but even though it was just days after the initial injury, he was then shockingly upgraded to questionable. Morant, who missed time with a Grade 2 ankle sprain last season, is already reportedon the cusp” of a return.

I asked Ja Morant if he heals like an alien. His response: “A cyborg. I’m just a unique dude, man. I don’t think I’m human. I got to do some lab testing or something to see what is really behind it. The league is doing the same. I have a drug test right after this.” — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) November 22, 2022

Morant was asked if he heals like an “alien” and he had the best response.

He said he feels closer to a “cyborg” and that he is a “unique dude” and does not think he is human. He explained that he needs to do some testing in a lab to figure out why his body is able to recover as fast as he did.

The Memphis star also revealed that the league issued him to take a drug test following his recovery update. Stay tuned if the results say that he is clean of performance enhancers but, in fact, actually a cyborg.

The best takes and the sharpest bets are all the hoops storylines you need to know. Sign up for our Layup Lines newsletter, hitting your inbox on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.