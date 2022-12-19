And Morant Reacts to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Dominating Detroit Pistons

The Brooklyn Nets trailed by as many as 19 points against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday evening, but dominant performances from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving helped them regain the lead and never look back. The Pistons are a scrappy young group that have given teams trouble at times this year, but the dominance from Durant and Irving was too much for Detroit to overcome, as they fell to the Nets in Detroit.

While Durant and Irving were amidst their dominant performance, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent out a Tweet reacting to what he was watching:

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button