And Morant Nike signature shoe, Penny Hardaway Memphis basketball

For many years, the sneakerhead culture of Memphis has embraced Penny Hardaway as the cities Hometown star with one of the most successful signature shoes in the history of basketball.

Now, Hardaway can finally share that light with another one of Memphis’ stars. And Morant announced on Christmas that he became the 23rd player in history with a Nike signature basketball sneaker. That list includes Hardaway, who expressed his excitement for Morant joining him and the Nike basketball roster.

“It’s just a dream come true,” Hardaway said while reflecting on when he got his signature shoe. “When you’re a sneakerhead and you’re wearing everyone else’s sneakers and then you finally get your logo stamped on a shoe that’s yours – not you putting your logo on someone else’s shoe – that was a great feeling to have. Because, you know, not too many people get their own signature shoe. For Ja to have that right now is amazing. As young as he is, to have his own shoe, I haven’t spoken to him about it, but I’m sure it’s a dream come true.”

Hardaway’s first “Air Max Penny 1” debuted in 1995. Nike basketball heralded Hardaway as the next star after Jordan and pushed one of the most successful marketing campaigns in the brand’s history.

Chris Rock became the voice for “Lil Penny,” the alter-ego of Hardaway. Lil Penny was an instant success and helped Hardaway become one of the NBA’s most admirable players.

