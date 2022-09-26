And Morant, Memphis Grizzlies hungry for more after breakthrough season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — All-Star point guard Ja Morant Borrowed a professional camera for photos of his teammates, even turning the lens on Reporters covering the Memphis Grizzlies’ media day Monday.

Ziaire Williams, going into his second NBA season, used a disposable camera from the podium and asked everyone to smile.

Safe to say the young Memphis Grizzlies remain just as confident, hungry and yes, ready for the brighter lights that come with posting the NBA’s second-best record followed by a run to the Western Conference semifinals.

That earned the Grizzlies many more national TV games, including the coveted Christmas night slot against the defending champs, the Golden State Warriors.

“I’m extremely proud of our group on how serious, we took this offseason and how serious each individual took on themselves to get better, and it’ll help us be a better team, as well as long as everybody improves,” said Morant, the All-Star and NBA’s Most Improved Player last season.

Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman made it clear after Golden State ended Memphis’ season in six games — the last three without an injured Morant — that money wouldn’t stop him from keeping his core together. Gone are Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton, replaced by Veteran Danny Green and a trio of draft picks.

Kleiman also signed Morant to a five-year, Supermax deal after the point guard’s third season, along with a deal for veteran guard Tyus Jones. Kleiman said they like to build through the draft and are confident in the players they’ve brought in.

“We’re excited about what we did this offseason,” Kleiman said.

JJJ update

The Grizzlies will start the season without Jaren Jackson Jr. Kleiman cleared up speculation on when Jackson suffered the stress fracture in his right foot Monday, noting Jackson was training somewhere else and immediately alerted team officials about the injury.

Memphis projected June 30 that Jackson would return within four to six months from surgery. Kleiman said the original timeframe has not changed for Jackson’s return. Jackson told Reporters he wouldn’t be back for opening night Oct. 19 against the New York Knicks.

“You’ll like it,” Jackson said of his return.