And Morant has everyone falling in love: Experts don’t talk about him, but he deserves to be an MVP candidate

And Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies seem to have everything going their way. Their 136-106 thrashing of the Phoenix Sunswas yet another reminder that the team from Tennessee are serious contenders from the Western Conference and that they have entered 2023 in top form.

Morantwho is the Grizzlies‘ lead Offensive player, put in yet another Stellar performance that saw the Tennessee side wipe the floor with the Sun during the second half. Morant f finished the game with 29 points and 7 assists.

Morant‘s performance coupled with his partner in crime Desmond Banewho himself scored 28 saw the Grizzlies dominate the Suns 68-41 in the second half.

“We’re one of the two best couples in the league … but not the second,” Morant said after the game.

The Grizzlies have now won 10 games on the trot and are tied at the top of the Western Conference standings with the Denver Nuggets.

Shaq’s praise

Following their win over the Suns, NBA Legend and former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal heaped praise is Morant.

“The guy is not valued by the experts, but he has to be in the MVP conversation,” O’Neal stated.

“They always say that hard work pays off, and look at him. He was passed on in high school, he went to a small university. No you say his name enough, and the guy flies.”

O’Neal‘s sentiment was echoed by another Legend Gary Peytonwho played in the same position Morant does during his time in the NBA.

“There are many point guards, but I only like one: And Morant,” Peyton said in a conversation with another Legend Kevin Durant.

“He’s a gem. He doesn’t care about everything they do to him. He plays the game inside and wins games.”

Currently averaging 27.5 points and 7.9 assists per game, it appears Morantit’s time is now.