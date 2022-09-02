And Morant Getting Signature Basketball Shoe with Nike

It has been a busy day for basketball shoe news. Earlier, we learned that Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is getting a signature sneaker with Jordan Brand. Now there is reporting that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is getting a signature sneaker with Nike.

In July, we ranked Morant as one of five NBA players deserving of a signature line. According to Sole Retrieverthe Nike Ja 1 will release in Summer 2023. The reporting indicates there are three launch colorways – “Phantom,” “Cobalt Bliss,” and “Game Royal.”

