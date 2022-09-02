And Morant Getting Signature Basketball Shoe with Nike

It has been a busy day for basketball shoe news. Earlier, we learned that Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is getting a signature sneaker with Jordan Brand. Now there is reporting that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is getting a signature sneaker with Nike.

In July, we ranked Morant as one of five NBA players deserving of a signature line. According to Sole Retrieverthe Nike Ja 1 will release in Summer 2023. The reporting indicates there are three launch colorways – “Phantom,” “Cobalt Bliss,” and “Game Royal.”

Morant’s first signature shoe is expected to cost $110. However, there are no official images or tech specs at this time.

And Morant wearing the Nike Kobe 4 ‘Prelude.’ © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Morant signed with Nike before the Grizzlies selected him with the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Since that time, the budding superstar has worn an array of different Nike basketball shoes. Earlier this summer, we ranked his top ten shoes from the 2021-22 NBA season.

Not only did Morant look good this past season, but he played out of his mind. Morant averaged 27.4 points and 6.7 assists per game. Thanks to his stellar play, Morant was named an All-Star, All-NBA, and the NBA’s Most Improved Player.

Morant has a bright future, and Nike is getting in on the ground floor of a long and successful career. We will keep you updated as we learn more about the Nike Ja 1. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for updates and analysis.

