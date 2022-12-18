And Morant FaceTimes with Grizzlies fan after Bizarre ejection vs. Thunder

Saturday night’s game between the Grizzlies and Thunder may have marked the first time in NBA history that a player was ejected from a game for engaging in a friendly conversation with a fan.

Near the end of the first half of the Western Conference clash, Memphis star Ja Morant could be seen talking to a fan while Oklahoma City forward Eugene Omoruyi was standing at the free throw line. As OKC was making a substitution, referee Ray Acosta blew his whistle and hit Morant with his second technical foul. (He had earned his first for arguing a no-call.)

NBA LEAGUE PASS: Sign up to watch every game (FREE 7-day trial)

The All-Star point guard and his teammates were stunned by the ejection. They attempted to explain that Morant wasn’t addressing a referee, but Acosta wasn’t going to change his decision.

SiriusXM radio host Gabe Ikard, who was in attendance at the Paycom Center, described the lead-up to the ejection:

Morant gestured towards the fan as he walked off the floor, seemingly ending the interaction — until he hopped on FaceTime to continue the conversation.

He called his father, Tee, from the locker room, and Tee brought his phone over to the fan.

Lisa told The Oklahoman’s Joe Mussatto that she felt awful about the situation, but Morant made it clear that she didn’t deserve any blame.

Morant finished with six points, five rebounds and two assists in the Grizzlies’ 115-109 loss. During his postgame media availability, Memphis Coach Taylor Jenkins declined to comment on the officiating crew’s explanation for the ejection.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button