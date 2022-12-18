And Morant FaceTimes with Grizzlies fan after Bizarre ejection vs. Thunder

Saturday night’s game between the Grizzlies and Thunder may have marked the first time in NBA history that a player was ejected from a game for engaging in a friendly conversation with a fan.

Near the end of the first half of the Western Conference clash, Memphis star Ja Morant could be seen talking to a fan while Oklahoma City forward Eugene Omoruyi was standing at the free throw line. As OKC was making a substitution, referee Ray Acosta blew his whistle and hit Morant with his second technical foul. (He had earned his first for arguing a no-call.)

The All-Star point guard and his teammates were stunned by the ejection. They attempted to explain that Morant wasn’t addressing a referee, but Acosta wasn’t going to change his decision.

Here is the moment Ja Morant was ejected from tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/eSm5xb0qvx — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) December 18, 2022

SiriusXM radio host Gabe Ikard, who was in attendance at the Paycom Center, described the lead-up to the ejection:

Summary of the ejection:

-Memphis fans were encouraging him to get going. Basically said “we’re down 20, Let’s get goin’.”

-Ja was talking to them and said “I’ll get goin’ but the refs need to give me af***in’ whistle.” The ref heard it and he tossed him 🤣 — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) December 18, 2022

Morant gestured towards the fan as he walked off the floor, seemingly ending the interaction — until he hopped on FaceTime to continue the conversation.

He called his father, Tee, from the locker room, and Tee brought his phone over to the fan.

Lisa told The Oklahoman’s Joe Mussatto that she felt awful about the situation, but Morant made it clear that she didn’t deserve any blame.

This is Lisa, a Ja Morant superfan who lives in OKC. She was at the center of the interaction that got Ja Morant ejected. “I was just telling Ja, ‘let’s go.’ “He was just like he can’t do much because (the refs) missed a call.” pic.twitter.com/KkZqQcIBiR — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) December 18, 2022

After the ejection, Ja Morant’s dad brought over his phone so Lisa could FaceTime with Ja. Lisa told And how awful she felt. Ja, not at all upset with her, said “it’s all good.” — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) December 18, 2022

Morant finished with six points, five rebounds and two assists in the Grizzlies’ 115-109 loss. During his postgame media availability, Memphis Coach Taylor Jenkins declined to comment on the officiating crew’s explanation for the ejection.