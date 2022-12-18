And Morant ejected explained by NBA referee vs. Thunder

When Ja Morant was ejected near the end of the first half, many Memphis Grizzlies and basketball fans took to social media to show their confusion.

In a pool report after the game, crew chief referee John Goble explained why Morant received both of his technical fouls. The first technical came late in the second quarter when Morant was attempting to catch a pass and appeared frustrated that a foul was called.

“Morant was assessed a technical foul for use of profanity directed at an official,” Goble said.

The second technical, which led to Morant’s ejection, was the most controversial. Morant appeared to be having a conversation with a fan when he was ejected by the officials with 42.3 seconds left in the second quarter.

“Morant was assessed his second technical foul for making a comment questioning the integrity of the officials,” Goble said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button