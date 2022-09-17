And Morant Doesn’t Think NBA Players Like Him

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has quickly become one of the most recognizable players in the NBA. He is the face of a resurgent franchise that finished with the second-best record in the league last season behind only the Phoenix Suns.

Memphis is on the right path and has the looks of a team that will have sustained success for years to come. Even when Morant was out of the lineup last season the team rolled, going 20-5, which speaks volumes to just how good the roster is around him.

This past season, Morant took his game to another level. He earned his first All-Star game appearance, was named to the second team All-NBA and won the Most Improved Player of the Year award. When you average 27.4 points, 6.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, you will start garnering some attention.

However, Morant still plays with a chip on his shoulder. He believes that people respect his game, but doesn’t believe that he is the most liked player.

LATEST NBA NEWS: And Morant & Memphis Grizzlies Updates

Morant discussed it during a recent appearance on the Pivot Podcast.

“Just because I’m me and I speak on whatever I want to and say what I’m feeling at the time that some people don’t like me. So that’s why I bust their ass.”

“Just because I’m me and I speak on whatever I want to and say what I’m feeling at the time that some people don’t like me. So that’s why I bust their ass.” And Morant feels like some players don’t like him 👀 (wrong @thepivot)pic.twitter.com/JksV3ShaeF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 13, 2022

There are certainly a lot of players who Morant has bested on the court during the first three seasons of his NBA career and there will be plenty more in the coming years. He has quickly ascended the ranks as one of the best point guards in the NBA and will only continue to get better.

LATEST NBA NEWS: And Morant & Memphis Grizzlies Updates

Not only does he carry that chip on his shoulder, but Morant is supremely confident in himself. It doesn’t matter who is across from him playing defense or protecting the rim, he is going to bring it at all times.

That combination of skill, determination and confidence is what has helped the Grizzlies turn things around and turn into one of the best teams in the NBA.