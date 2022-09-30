Anchor Drop, September 30: Soccer at Auburn

Good morning.

Vanderbilt soccer travels to Auburn Tonight in a game that will kick off at 5:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+. If that sounds early, well, earlier in the week Auburn moved the game up due to the Threat of Hurricane Ian. (Which, as it turns out, appears likely to miss Auburn. Damn, and I was looking forward to LSU-Auburn being played in Tropical Storm conditions.)

Cross country competes in the Joe Piane Invitational today at Notre Dame. Start time is 9:30 AM CT.

Vanderbilt also announced the start times of the baseball team’s two fall exhibitions yesterday. The Samford game on October 23 will start at 1:00 PM, as will the exhibition against Arizona State in Las Vegas on October 30.

Jerry Stackhouse had media availability after practice yesterday, and the main takeaway is that nobody’s hurt! Yup!

The Hustler has more, too.

Podcastin’: the Hustler talks the Alabama game, soccer, and basketball, and Chris Lee and Andrew Allegretta discuss the Alabama game.

Former Vanderbilt golfer Will Gordon, who just earned his PGA Tour card a few weeks ago, is tied for the lead after the first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

And finally, to wrap up the Anchor Drop today, I give you the Stupidest thing ever written on the internet.

Throw academics out the window. If Tennessee football Manages to checker Vanderbilt Stadium later this year, the Vanderbilt Commodores have to be kicked out of the SEC. Vol fans have been talking on Twitter about doing that throughout this week.

Leave it to Tennessee to make dick-swinging about the size of your fan base (because what else are they going to beat their chest about, how recently they beat Bama?) the standard for the SEC. When Texas joins the SEC, they can get in a Giant pissing contest about the size of their brand.

(Anyway, lol they’re not going to pull that off, and any Vanderbilt season ticket holders who sell their tickets for that game should be ashamed of themselves.)

Sports is TV

All times Central.

1:00 PM: MLB: Reds at Cubs (MLB Network)

3:00 PM: PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: MLB: Orioles at Yankees or Red Sox at Blue Jays (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: College football: Tulane at Houston (ESPN, plus cut-ins to Aaron Judge’s at bats for no particular reason)

6:30 PM: College football: UTSA at Middle Tennessee (CBS Sports)

7:00 PM: College football: San Diego State at Boise State (FS1)

9:30 PM: College football: Washington at UCLA (ESPN)

10:00 PM: College football: New Mexico at UNLV (CBS Sports)

(You know what, this sounds like a fun college football Friday night, open thread coming later.)

Scoreboard

SEC Football: South Carolina 50, South Carolina State 10.

NFL: Bengals 27, Dolphins 15.

MLB: White Sox 4, Twins 3 … Tigers 10, Royals 3 … Red Sox 5, Orioles 3 … Cubs 2, Phillies 0 … Guardians 2, Rays 1 … Marlins 4, Brewers 2 … Angels 4, A’s 2 … Dodgers 5, Padres 2 … Mariners 10, Rangers 9 … Giants 6, Rockies 4.

SEC Soccer: Alabama 2, Georgia 1 … South Carolina 1, Florida 0 … Arkansas 1, Texas A&M 0.