Anchor Drop, December 28: SEC Basketball Play Starts (but not for us)

Good morning.

Well, Vanderbilt sports are still on holiday break for another day. Tonight, SEC basketball play starts for ten teams — the ten competing in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge next month, and this will actually be the final year of that thanks to ESPN’s television contracts. Since the Big Ten decided to tell ESPN to pound sand in its latest round of contract negotiations, the ACC/Big Ten Challenge is going away, and now the SEC will play the ACC.

Well, I don’t know why these conference challenges are a thing. But we’re probably playing Boston College in that.

Bad Gambling Advice

Last night: 1-0 ATS, 1-0 overall; season to date: 68-69-3 ATS, 69-71 totals

Tennessee at Be Miss (4:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Tennessee -8, Under 128.5

Tennessee -8, Under 128.5

Auburn -5.5, Over 141.5

Missouri +2.5, Under 152

Georgia -10.5, Under 136

Mississippi State +2, Under 138.5

Sports on TV (non-college football edition)

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:30 PM: NBA: Lakers at Heat (NBA TV)

6:30 PM: NHL: Bruins at Devils (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Nuggets at Kings (NBA TV)

9:00 PM: NHL: Flames at Kraken (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Texas A&M 64, Northwestern State 52.

NBA: Lakers 129, Magic 110 … Wizards 116, 76ers 111 … Celtics 126, Rockets 102 … Pacers 129, Hawks 114 … Clippers 124, Raptors 113 … Suns 125, Grizzlies 108 … Thunder 130 , Spurs 114 … Mavericks 126, Knicks 121 … Warriors 110, Hornets 105 … Nuggets 113, Kings 106.

NHL: Hurricanes 3, Blackhawks 0 … Capitals 4, Rangers 0 … Senators 3, Bruins 2 … Islanders 5, Penguins 1 … Stars 3, Predators 2 … Maple Leafs 5, Blues 4 … Wild 4, Jets 1 … Coyotes 6, Avalanche 3 … Oilers 2, Flames 1 … Canucks 6, Sharks 2 … Kings 4, Golden Knights 2.