Ancelotti and Real Madrid with an eye on six titles

Real Madrid embark on a major adventure in 2023 as the year starts with the club eyeing up all six titles available. “It is possible, we are going to fight for all the competitions, I have no doubt but winning all six is ​​a much more complicated challenge” stated head Coach Carlo Ancelotti back in August and after winning the European Super Cup in Helsinki last August, one of the six is ​​already in the bag. January and February (2023) promise to be two hectic months with games think and fast.

Madrid sit level on points at the top of LaLiga as the immediate focus turns to the third round of the Copa del Rey as they face fourth tier side CP Cacereño is Tuesday next. The Round of 16 of the Copa will be played on 18 January and the quarterfinals on 25 January but in between Ancelotti and his side will travel to Riyadh with the Super Cup on the line as Madrid face Valencia on 11 January with the final game scheduled for 15 January.

League games also come thick and fast with key games imminent against the likes of Athletic, Villarreal and Osasuna before the third possible title of the season comes into view with the FIFA Club World Cup scheduled for early February. Real Madrid will enter the competition at the semi-final stage with Brazilian side Flamengo the main Rival for the title with the tournament scheduled to be played in Morocco.

Date Match Competition January 3 Cacereño-Real Madrid Copa del Rey January 7 Villarreal vs Real Madrid League January 11 Real Madrid-Valencia Super Cup January 15 Final Super Cup January 18 round of 16 Copa del Rey 21-22 January Athletic-Real Madrid League January 25 Quarter Finals Copa del Rey 28-29 January Real Madrid-Real Sociedad League *February 2* Real Madrid-Valencia League February 4-5 Mallorca-Real Madrid League February 7-9 Semifinal Club World Cup *8 February* Semifinal (first leg) Copa del Rey February 11 Final Club World Cup *February 11-12* Real Madrid-Elche League February 18-19 Osasuna-Real Madrid League February 21 Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions February 25-26 Real Madrid-Atletico League

In addition to the club’s Trophy quest, on 21 February, the Bernabeu side head to Anfield, to play in the first leg of the 2022-23 Champions League as they face Liverpool in the Round of 16. A Duel where Klopp’s men will seek revenge after the final in Saint-Denis last May with a solitary Vinicius goal delivering the 14th European Cup to the Spanish side.

Full screen Real Madrid’s Brazilian striker Vinicius Junior (2nd L) PAUL ELLIS DiarioAS

A game every three days

As things stand, Real Madrid are set to embark on a Mammoth journey with a key game every three days and Ancelotti will no doubt look to rotate his Squad in order to keep the team as fresh as possible and hope that the players can avoid sustaining serious injuries . 17 potential games for Real Madrid in two months, in the 54 days between Cacereño-Real Madrid and Madrid-Atleti. A match every 3.2 days in a whirlwind start to 2023 as Ancelotti and his side look to deliver a historic Sextet for the club.