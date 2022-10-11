Anazyzing top-150 Malik Presley top 3 teams

Three-star NCAA Basketball wing prop Malik Presley is down to just three options. Who has the best chance to land this class of 2023 prospect?

Malik Presley is a Consensus three-star prospect in the 2023 NCAA Basketball recruiting class. He’s a 6’6 true small forward that hails from the state of Texas. With plenty of size and two-way ability, he’s the type of long-term recruit that power conference programs have had an interest in.

And according to Joe Tipton of On3Sports, Presley is now down to just a few options in Texas, Arizona State, and Texas A&M. Which of the three has the most to offer the Talented wing recruit? Here’s a closer look at how he fits with each of them.

Arizona State Sun Devils

The Sun Devils have a pair of commitments in the 2023 class in three-star guard Braelon Green and four-star combo forward Akil Watson. The wing position could have some potential room, assuming that both Desmond and Devan Cambridge are only around for one year. Plus, Marcus Bagley, who has dealt with injuries in the past couple of years, remains a pro candidate and could be gone after next season.

There’s room available but that may not matter if Head Coach Bobby Hurley, who is on the hot seat at the start of this season, does hold onto his job. Of the Lone option that’s outside the state of Texas that isn’t stable, Arizona State has more cons than pros at the moment.

Texas Longhorns

Head Coach Chris Beard would like to have Presley’s size on the wings, especially with the likelihood that five-star small forward Dillon Mitchell will be around for just one year. The same goes for returning leading scorer Timmy Allen, as well as New Mexico State guard transfer Sir’Jabari.

Texas hasn’t landed any class of 2023 prospects, but they’re in the mix for several top-50 players. The issue for Presley is that between the high school players and Beard’s love for the Portal could add too many players to give him Meaningful playing time. Others have transferred out before after getting squeezed out and that’s something he’ll have to take into consideration.

Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies are a team that also loves versatility and defenders, and there’s also plenty of room on the wings. Guards such as Tyrece Radford and Dexter Dennis are entering their senior seasons, and the only “true” wing on the roster is three-star freshman Solomon Washington.

This is a program that plays plenty of depth and Presley will find playing time as soon as year one at Texas A&M. And with the ability to stay close to home and also in a stable situation with Head Coach Buzz Williams, this may be the best option for the prospect.