Anatomy of an Ohio State goal line touchdown

In recent weeks, the Ohio State offense has gone back to its roots with some I-formation sets in short yardage and on the goal line. The results have been pretty good as the Buckeyes have punched it into the end zone time and again against their opponents.

Ohio State, ranked No. 2 nationally this week, is a perfect 29 of 29 on scoring chances in the red zone (inside the 20-yard line). That has included 13 rushing touchdowns, 14 passing touchdowns and two field goals.

In Big Ten play, Miyan Williams had a 2-yard touchdown run in the win over Wisconsin. He then scored four times inside the 5-yard line the following week against Rutgers with runs of 2, 1, 1 and 2 yards.

This past Saturday, the Buckeyes scored twice inside the 5-yard line in their 49-20 win at Michigan State. TreVeyon Hendersonback from injury and playing the entire first half in place of an injured Williams, scored on a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter.

OSU’s last touchdown, coming late in the third quarter, came on a pass from CJ Stroud to tight end Gee Scott Jr. on fourth-and-goal from the MSU 2-yard line.

Below, we have a frame-by-frame look at Henderson’s touchdown run along the goal line. The Buckeyes went to their Jumbo package with two tight ends (Scott and Cade Stover), a fullback (Mitch Rossi) and an extra lineman set up as a tight end (backup tackle Josh Fryar).

We break the play down as the Buckeyes executed their goal line offense to a T and put the ball into the end zone to go ahead 28-13 Midway through the second quarter.

Check it out in the photos play.

