“Anastasia” National Tour comes to Count Basie Center for the Arts

Originally published: 01/02/2023

(RED BANK, NJ) — The national tour of Anastasia comes to Count Basie Center for the Arts for performances on February 1-2 at 7:30pm. Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia is on a journey to Red Bank at last!

From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the Twilight of the Russian Empire to the Euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a Brave young woman sets out to discover the Mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Anastasia features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) based on original direction by Tony Award® Winner Darko Tresnjak with Choreography by Peggy Hickey and tour direction by Sarah Hartmann.

Presented by Count Basie Center for the Arts. Tickets range from $49-$89 and are available for purchase online.

Count Basie Center for the Arts is located at 99 Monmouth Street in Red Bank, New Jersey.

