Anand and O. McKnight named all-region soccer

VESTAL, NY – Women’s soccer Seniors Maya Anand and Olivia McKnight have been selected to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Team, the association announced Tuesday. Both were named to the Atlantic Region third team, joining players from national Semifinalists Florida State and North Carolina and five top-11 ranked ACC programs in the 31-team region.

“We are excited for the deserved individual all-region recognition for Olivia and Maya after their impressive performances during our Championship season,” head Coach Neel Bhattacharjee said. “Our team celebrates this for them, and Maya and Livi will be the first to recognize how hard their teammates pushed them in training and held them to a consistently high standard.”

The pair became the 13th and 14th Bearcats to earn Division I all-region honors. Binghamton has produced six all-region players in the last six years.

Anand finished her outstanding season with 12 goals and 28 points. She was the America East Offensive Player of the Year and ranked 24th in the Nation in goals and 26th in points. Her 12 goals are the second-most in the program’s Division I history. Anand netted two goals in the postseason tournament and was selected to the America East All-Championship Team as well. She also set a record in the regular season by scoring three goals in 17:41 against Vermont – the fastest three-goal output in program history.

McKnight was the America East Midfielder of the Year after tallying eight goals and 20 points. She logged nearly 88 minutes a game at center midfield and stepped up her production against America East opponents, totaling a conference-best five goals and 11 points. A three-time all-conference selection, McKnight was the first BU midfielder in the program’s 22-year America East membership to win Midfielder of the Year. She scored twice in the postseason and was also named to the All-Championship Team.

The Bearcats capped an outstanding 9-5-5 season with an America East regular season title and runner-up tournament finish. The team finished the season with an 8-1-4 clip to reach the title match, where it lost in penalties. During the season, the team’s 44 goals scored were the most in 21 years (2.3/game) and with a 6-1-1 league mark (best in program history), BU returned to the top of the standings alone for the first time in 18 years.