Analyzing top-75 forward Eric Dailey top 8

The latest class of 2023 prospect to update their respective NCAA Basketball recruitment is Eric Dailey, a Consensus four-star and top-100 overall player. He’s a 6’7 combo forward who plays at the prestigious IMG Academy High School and a skilled athlete who can both drive to the basket and shoot from deep.

Dailey is a good all-around player with two-way potential and should be a solid power conference starter in due time. And those are the programs that are in the mix for the top 100 prospects, including the eight contenders.

Which of these eight NCAA Basketball teams has the most to offer Dailey? Here’s a closer look at how he’d potentially fit with them.

Florida State Seminoles

The Seminoles would be a good match for Dailey in terms of style as a physical and athletic forward. And Leonard Hamilton’s development would really work for him in the long haul. Plus, there’s plenty of depth this program tends to use each year so the forward will likely have a role as a freshman.

The concern here is that Florida State has a pair of four-star freshmen power forwards in Baba Miller and De’Ante Green. Neither is likely one-and-done players so Dailey would have to play behind them potentially.

Kansas Jayhawks

The forward position for the Jayhawks is fairly young overall, with sophomores KJ Adams and Zach Clemence playing behind Jalen Wilson at the four-spot, while five-star freshmen Gradey Dick and MJ Rice occupy the wings. That creates an interesting logjam for Dailey to deal with, and that doesn’t even include who else the team may add to the 2023 class.

Playing for head coach Bill Self and for a perennial national title contender has its perks and Dailey is good enough to eventually find a role on the team. Of course, if they land a five-star in the future and over-recruit him, that’ll create more obstacles for Dailey.