Analyzing top 6 for 2024 4-star PG Dedan Thomas Jr.

One of the top Perimeter prospects out west in the 2024 recruiting class is the latest to announce a list of contenders. Dedan Thomas Jr., a Consensus four-star point guard out of Nevada has been a steady high school star and one that all of the top west coast programs have been after for a while.

Currently ranked in the top 40 of the 2024 class, Thomas is now down to six programs, all with either a personal connection or a history of developing playmaking guards to the next level and making the NCAA Tournament. While all of these rosters will certainly look different by the time Thomas arrives at their respective options, here’s an overall outlook of each potential fit.

Arizona Wildcats

Head Coach Tommy Lloyd impressed in his first year with the Wildcats, running an offense that point guards would love. They have Kerr Kriisa back for another year, joined by top-50 freshman Kylan Boswell in the backcourt. The team also has KJ Lewis, a class of 2023 combo guard and four-star commit. So there will be competition for Thomas regardless of who is around for the 2024-25 season.

That doesn’t even include Zoom Diallo, another four-star prospect in the 2024 class that’s also considering Arizona. Looking at all six options, this one may pose the most problems in terms of immediate contributions as a freshman. Still, this is an option out west that Thomas would fit stylistically.

Florida Gators

The Gators have a new head coach in Todd Golden, a rising star in NCAA Basketball, and someone who did a great job at San Francisco, especially with guards. They have 5th-year senior Kyle Lofton starting in the backcourt for just this year, but who plays point guard for them in the future is unknown. They could very well add another transfer in 2023 before taking on a freshman like Thomas to run the offense later on.

The only question is whether or not Coach Golden is good enough for the SEC. If he isn’t, Thomas could be going into a rough situation. That’s the only real concern, as the upside he offers and the ability to play in the SEC are great selling points to consider.