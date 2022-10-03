Analyzing top 5 of 2023 target Zayden High

Michigan basketball made the top five for another top target in the 2023 recruiting class and here’s where the Wolverines stand with Zayden High.

It’s been really hard to get a feel of where things are headed for Michigan basketball in the 2023 recruiting class.

Isaiah Collier and Papa Kante have been top targets for a while now, but the Wolverines aren’t really trending in the right direction in either recruitment.

USC seems like the favorite for Collier and things are really jumbled with Papa Kante now that Memphis is more in the mix. The Tigers have assistants on staff now that are familiar with Kante and it looks like they will get a visit. Maryland, Rutgers, and Pitt are all threats to Michigan.

It was thought Kante was going to decide this summer. That’s when it might have been safer to call Michigan basketball one of the leaders or the leader. Now, it’s hard to tell. I wouldn’t count out Juwan Howard but my gut tells me the Wolverines miss Collier and Kante.

What about Zayden High?

Zayden High is one of my favorite players in the 2023 recruiting class and I think he would be a great fit for Michigan basketball. He’s 6-foot-9, 255 pounds, and included the Wolverines in his top five along with North Carolina, Villanova, Arkansas, and Texas.

I feel comfortable saying Michigan is in the top three. At least the top four. They visited officially this summer but also took trips to North Carolina and Villanova. He also said he plans to visit Arkansas.

North Carolina recently offered and hosted High for an official visit. They also visited Villanova over the summer. The Wolverines are the leader according to the On3 Prediction machine, Michigan has a 31-percent chance of winning his commitment.

North Carolina and Villanova are right there. Arkansas is trying to work their way into the mix and this one is hard to read. Michigan basketball has a chance. The Wolverines could use a true stretch four (a pick-and-pop big) and High could be that.

For now, the Wolverines have a puncher’s chance of Landing the four-star Recruit out of Texas and it will be interesting to see when he starts focusing on a timeline. It’s not guaranteed though which is sort of a theme for the 2023 class right now.