Analyzing top-5 for top-100 forward Zayden High

One of the top risers in the 2023 NCAA Basketball recruiting class is Zayden High, who has literally risen in terms of height, going from a guard around 6’0 at the start of high school to now listed at around 6’9′-6 ’10 Entering his senior year. Originally from Spring Branch, Texas, the frontcourt prospect has the shooting skills and ball-handler of a Perimeter player, added with the rebounding and size advantages he now has.

High is now a Consensus top-100 prospect overall and a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. And 247sportsComposite has him around the top-50 as well. He’s become an intriguing frontcourt Recruit that can stretch the floor at a high level and now, there are five power conference programs in the running to land him.

Which of these teams makes the most sense for High? Here’s a closer look at his potential fit with each option.

Arkansas Razorbacks

The power forward position for the Razorbacks is interesting because the team brought in four transfer frontcourt players that are better off at the five-spot. Three of them are Seniors in Jalen Graham, Makhel, and Makhi Mitchell, along with sophomore forward Trevon Brazile, who is a legitimate NBA prospect. The same also goes with five-star freshmen Jordan Walsh, who is a potential “one and done”.

Knowing how effective Coach Eric Musselman is in the transfer portal, Arkansas could easily get a veteran four-man next offseason. They’re also in play for top-10 overall prospect, Ron Holland, who would certainly get most of the minutes if he picks them. Still, High would likely find some minutes if the team doesn’t get too many transfers and play for a top-25 caliber program.