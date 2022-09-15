Analyzing top-100 Arrinten Page final 4 teams

Top-100 NCAA Basketball class of 2023 forward Arrinten Page is down to four options. Which of them makes the most sense for the four-star prospect?

Another NCAA Basketball prospect has updated their respective recruitment in Arrinten Page, a Consensus four-star frontcourt player and ranked in the top 100 of the entire 2023 class. He’s listed at 6’9 and around 220 pounds and is capable of playing both the four and five spots inside.

Page has all-around potential both on offense and defense but has also been pegged as someone who is “inconsistent” with his effort and playmaking. Still, he’s the type of Recruit that could easily flourish in the right system and with the right coaching staff in a few years.

There are now four programs in the mix for Page in Cincinnati, Indiana, Miami, and USC. Here’s a closer look at how each of them would potentially fit with the Marietta, Georgia native.

Cincinnati Bearcats

The Bearcats are moving into the Big 12 next season and need top-100 Talent to be able to compete. They already have top-40 guard Rayvon Griffith part of the 2023 class and are in the running for five-star point guard, Isaiah Collier. With just Kalu Ezikpe at the four-spot, Page can easily come in and have a big role as a freshman and could even start. If playing time matters, Cincy could have a real shot here.

Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana has one of the best frontcourts in the country in 5th-year senior Race Thompson and All-Big Ten forward Trayce Jackson-Davis this season. With the likelihood that both are gone by 2023-24, that leaves a wide-open frontcourt for Page, and current five-star freshman, Malik Reneau can take plenty of minutes.

Miami Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are a team with a new-look frontcourt, including Arkansas State transfer Norchad Omier, along with freshmen, Favor Aire and Danilo Jovanovich. The backcourt, led by Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong, is going to have most of the Offensive usage but it also means that the frontcourt will have plenty of room to operate since most of the attention will be on the guards. Page can come in and develop over time and be a nice partner to Aire since they can play together.

USC Trojans

The frontcourt for USC is all about the freshmen, including top-40 prospects, Kajani Wright and Vincent Iwuchukwu. Who knows how long both will be with the program before going pro, but unless they add others in the 2023 class, there would still be minutes available for Page in the rotation. Playing in Los Angeles also has its benefits and could be a future star in the Pac-12.

All four options offer up early minutes for Page, but both Cincinnati and Indiana currently could have him start as a freshman. The Bearcats may be rebuilding as they join the Big 12, while the Hoosiers can still compete even with Jackson-Davis, especially if Page can produce once he potentially joins.