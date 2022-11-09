Analyzing the first year and looking ahead to 2023

“They can co-exist in the sense that competitors co-exist, but not graciously. They are too much at odds at the current moment, literally working through litigation against each other that will continue to dominate Headlines both in 2023 and 2024. It’s plausible down the road that we all grow to accept both Tours as viable entities in their own right , but I don’t think that’s at all what golf fans want. And golf fans play an important role here with their eyeballs.” — Zak

“PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has made it clear that he doesn’t plan to work with LIV Golf to co-exist in the current golf ecosystem, and I can’t see his position changing, unless a federal judge orders him to do so . LIV Golf is an existential Threat to the PGA Tour, not so much because of the product but because of the Public Investment Fund’s Endless buckets of cash. The PGA Tour has made some good changes, but there are lingering questions about what happens to the non-elevated events and non-star players. The biggest questions for me are what the Official World Golf Ranking and the majors do in terms of LIV players. I think for the foreseeable future, we’re only going to see all of the best players in the world competing in the four majors.” — Schlabach

“I don’t think so. Not so much because of the rhetoric, people have said much worse and come together in business. But the schedule with 14 events, the shotgun starts, the 54 hole events … it would take a lot of concessions for LIV to form and Alliance and I am not sure if they are willing, especially if they poach a few more big names.” — D’Angelo

“I think so, but I think there needs to be a compromise. I don’t think you want this friction between them. The compromise could come in two forms. One is there’s no merger of any kind, which is probably more likely. So in that case, you need to allow for there to be world ranking points and you need to let these guys have a reasonable shot at playing in the majors, which I contend if they got world ranking points under the current system would not be easy . They’re going to be greatly reduced. Go ahead and give it to them and let it play out. And then LIV needs to probably just do their thing and tone down the rhetoric. You got what you want, you got world ranking points, you’ve got your own league, you’re making all this money, Let’s see where it all falls.

“The other way is an agreement between the two. For that to happen, there needs to be some pretty significant compromise on each side. If LIV players want to be able to compete on the PGA Tour, they’re going to need to follow some sort of rules set forth by the PGA Tour, and it’s not going to be easy to do in their current configuration. I don’t think they can play 14 events, I think they would have to reduce it. Same for the Tour. If they want the LIV guys back in their marquee events, they probably need to reduce the minimum number. If they do that and collaborate with LIV, the Tour can reap some of the benefits of the TV deal. The Tour could extract subsidies for Purses that aren’t LIV events. The LIV players might be penalized by not earning FedEx points in LIV events, but that would give them incentive to play PGA Tour events so they can qualify for that, and they would need to Collaborate on their schedule so that the LIV events aren’t disruptive to Tour events. They’d have to pick spots where the Tour is willing to let them play. Could all that happen? It doesn’t seem likely right now, but that is one way that they could collaborate. I think at this point, what we know now, that’s asking a lot.” — Harig

“In a technical sense, they can coexist the way that roughly they are right now. LIV has a few players, the PGA Tour has a few players, the PGA Tour becomes weaker, the DP World Tour becomes weaker, and LIV just kind of gradually collects more and more players. That can kind of go on for a while and that is a kind of coexistence. But when people talk about some kind of formal cooperation between the PGA and DP World Tours and LIV, I don’t know what the hell they’re talking about.

LIV has players under contract to play 14 events a year, and presumably the top players will want to play for majors on top of that. That’s 18 events. That’s almost as many events as most of the best players in the world want to play in a given year, and I’m talking about top 20, top 30 players here. They don’t play many more events than that. They play somewhere between that kind of 18 to 25 event load. There are outliers like Patrick Reed and Sungjae Im, who might play a few more, but that’s what they’re looking for. They’re looking to settle right around 20, 21, 22 events in a year. So if LIV is going to have players required to play 14 events in a year, then I don’t see how there can possibly be any kind of official cooperation between LIV and the PGA and DP World Tours, because what does that look like? The LIV player plays 14 events and then plays four majors and then plays three PGA Tour events or three DP World Tour events and that’s the whole schedule? That’s not cooperation at all, or at least it’s not the cooperation of equals. I think people just need to think this through a little bit when they’re talking about LIV and the PGA Tour making a deal, because clearly players can’t really play on both leagues. That can’t happen. Both tours, both sides want most of the best players in the world, because that’s the way that they’re going to be profitable. They can’t be profitable unless they have most of the best players in the world. That’s true in the PGA Tour’s case. That’s true in LIV’s case, and players can’t really play on both. So when people go on about coexistence, again, I feel like I’m taking crazy pills. What does that actually look like?” — Morrison