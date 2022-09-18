Analyzing final 6 teams for four-star C Jazz Gardner

There has been a number of class of 2023 NCAA Basketball prospects that have been making decisions this month and coming soon is Jazz Gardner, a 6’11 true center out of California whose recruitment is entering the final stages.

The four-star big man is now down to six teams, spaced all throughout the country. Gardner is reportedly set to make his announcement on September 30th and will make one of the following programs richer in the 2023 class. Here’s a closer look at his potential fit with all of the options.

Dayton Flyers

The Flyers have a true national breakout candidate in Da’Ron Holmes, a former top-50 prospect who had an impressive freshman season. If he does have a big upcoming year, he can easily declare for the NBA Draft and leave a hole open at center for someone like Gardner to come in and start immediately.

While Dayton isn’t the biggest program, they’re nationally recognized and Gardner can feast at the Atlantic 10 level. The allure of playing at a power conference program is there, but if that doesn’t matter to him, the mid-major may have a real shot. It also could depend on how sure he is that Holmes is only around for one more year.

Kansas Jayhawks

The national Champions have a great history of sending players to the pros, as well as making the NCAA Tournament on an annual basis. There are plenty of pros to play for Bill Self and Kansas and the Big 12 is a huge stage to play and showcase one’s skills.

The only issue with Gardner is that the centers for Kansas on the current roster are both freshmen in Ernest Udeh had Zuby Ejiofor. Neither are definite NBA prospects and could be around for multiple years so the pathway for the Recruit to get Meaningful minutes is a major question mark. Other options on this list don’t have this issue so that may put the Jayhawks in the back here.