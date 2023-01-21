Analyzing Bo Horvat’s Evolution into an elite goal-scorer with the Canucks

We’re now more than halfway through the 2022-23 NHL season, and Bo Horvat is still on pace to score more than 55 goals.

At this point, it’s not just a hot streak anymore. The Vancouver Canucks’ Captain has turned himself into one of the league’s most feared goal scorers, and he’s miraculously done this in his late 20s.

To see how Horvat has made such an unexpected breakthrough, we re-watched every goal he’s scored since the beginning of the 2021-22 season. Unsurprisingly, he’s made some adjustments that have taken his game to the next level.

Here’s what we found.

To help see what has changed in Horvat’s game, we thought it would be smart to analyze his play before and after he became a goal scoring machine.

For the majority of the 2021-22 campaign, the Canucks’ Captain scored at his usual pace. In the first 52 games of the season, he potted 17 goals — a 27-goal pace over a full season. That’s right in line with his career norms: Horvat averaged between 26-28 goals (per 82 games) from 2017-18 until last year.

Here’s how he scored those 17 goals:

Wrist shots 5 Rebounds 3 One-timers 3 Backhand 2 Power play bumper 2 Tap-in 1 Deflection 1

Note: deflections are anything that goes off his body rather than stick. If it was the latter, then it would be categorized as a tip.

Over that span, Horvat was expected to score 14.3 goals and his shooting percentage (12.2%) was slightly below his career norms. In other words, nothing was way out of line, and there was no indication that he would soon break out.

The way in which he scored also didn’t stand out, given a large percentage of his goals came from ordinary wrist shots off the rush.