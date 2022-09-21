Analyzing a new 2023 offer

Michigan football offered a new 2023 Recruit on Tuesday and here’s what you need to know about four-star linebacker, Arion Carter.

It’s been pretty obvious that Michigan football was going to need to expand its linebacker board at some point and that finally happened on Tuesday with an offer to Memphis commitment Arion Carter.

The Wolverines only have one linebacker committed so far in the 2023 recruiting class and that’s Semaj Bridgeman, a four-star from Philadelphia. Michigan also did pretty well in the last cycle too with Jimmy Rolder, who was another linebacker offered late in the process.

Looking back, Rolder was one of the top victories in the 2022 recruiting class for Michigan football and Carter could be the same thing in 2023.

What are Michigan football’s chances?

As of right now, Carter is committed to Memphis, but a number of big-time offers have come down recently, and not just from Michigan. Alabama has offered, along with Kentucky, Tennessee, LSU, USC, and Auburn, all since Sept. 16.

Carter, who is out of Smyrna, Tennessee is ranked as the No. 393 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247 sports composite rankings and is 6-foot-1, 210 pounds.

It’s hard to see him sticking with that commitment to Memphis following all of those offers. He’s planning visits already and told Steve Wiltfong of 247 sports (subscription required), that he was in the process of “setting up” a visit to Michigan.

However, Carter visited Alabama last weekend and was offered by Nick Saban. Jim Harbaugh is someone who can compete in some ways with that kind of name, but very few can and as a linebacker, it would be hard to turn down playing for Saban.

The Crimson Tide are going to be a contender here, especially if they push as hard as they seem to be. But you can’t really count any of the others out either.

Michigan football has landed a few players out of Tennessee in recent cycles including Kody Jones and Junior Colson. So there’s a chance, especially if he visits soon.

For now, Carter remains committed to Memphis and the next step for the Wolverines is getting him to Ann Arbor.