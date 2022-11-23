Analytics: Ravens Have NFL’s Second-Best Offensive In Week 12

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have the NFL’s second-best Offensive line heading into their Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, there are questions about whether left tackle Ronnie Stanley will be available after injuring his ankle last week against the Jaguars.

The Ravens’ Offensive line is ranked only behind the Philadelphia Eagles with their performance and they have allowed the fewest total pressures in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Chiefs are ranked third, followed by the Packers and the Browns.

