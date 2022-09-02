Analyst: Denver’s Javonte Williams will lead the NFL in rushing

Broncos second-year running back Javonte Williams oozes potential, but can he become a top-five running back? NFL Network Analyst Peter Schrager thinks he will become the NFL’s best.

“I think Javonte Williams will lead the league in rushing this year,” they said Friday is “Good Morning Football.” “We’re talking about a guy who gave us a taste last season. There is so much more meat on the bone.”

Schrager also listed Williams as his No.1 breakout player for 2022.

The past two NFL leading rushers were Jonathan Taylor (Colts) and Derrick Henry (Titans).

Schrager has an outstanding track record as a Talent evaluator. Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Kyler Murray (Cardinals), Devin White (Buccaneers) and CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys) are among his previous breakout candidates. All have since made the Pro Bowl.

What stands out about Williams, who rushed for 903 yards last season, is his ability to slip away from defenders.

According to Pro Football Focus, Williams led the NFL in broken tackles last season with 63 on 203 carries. PFF ranked him as its 12th-best running back.

In 2021, Williams shared carries with Melvin Gordon III. That might not be the case this season, especially because he has the team’s biggest star in his corner.

“Just watching his decision making, his cuts and his vision. … He’s been amazing just to watch,” QB Russell Wilson said, per ESPN.