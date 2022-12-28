Analysis of BU Braves keys to Missouri Valley race

Back to work for the Bradley men’s basketball team as the Missouri Valley Conference schedule resumes starting at 7 pm Wednesday with a game at Belmont.

The first-ever meeting with the Bruins is followed by a home game Saturday against Illinois-Chicago — the first two in the conclusion of the 20-game Valley schedule. BU (9-4) won its first two MVC games earlier this month.

“We’re still finding our rotation,” said BU Coach Brian Wardle, who finally got all his roster pieces healthy last week and now needs time to fit them together. “We go into the Valley schedule with a lot to learn, improve on, grow. You want to go in with a win and healthy, and we have that.

“I’m excited for this team, but we just have to keep building it one day at a time.”

We asked Wardle some key questions ahead of the resumption of the Valley schedule:

Who is Bradley’s most improved player so far? “Duke Deen. He’s really improved in nonconference play. Just rock solid.”

And who will be the most essential player for Bradley in Valley conference play? “Rienk Mast. He is a difference-maker.”

What are two things BU must do to win in the Valley? “Limit turnovers and make free throws are our Essentials in the Valley schedule. There’s a lot of games left. A lot of basketball to be played.”

Around the Valley

The rest of the Valley restarts this week, as well. Here is a look at some key numbers from the non-conference season.

• Valley teams finished the regular season with a 74-55 record vs. nonconference teams (.574). That record includes a 46-10 slate in home nonconference games.

• MVC teams were 2-2 vs. Top 25 nonconference teams this season, and the Valley was 3-5 against teams from power leagues. Drake beat No. 15 Mississippi State of the SEC on Dec. 20, and Murray State knocked off No. 24 Texas A&M of the SEC in the opening round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

• Belmont leads the MVC and ranks 12th nationally as 40.8% of its offense comes via the 3-point shot. Belmont ranks third nationally and leads the league by shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the arc.

• Indiana State has the league’s fastest-paced offense. The Sycamores rank 10th nationally by KenPom.com with an average of 15.1 seconds per offensive possession.

• Since 2010, all but three teams that have led the MVC in field-goal percentage defense have earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Bradley’s current 38.5% figure leads the MVC and ranks 25th nationally.

• Three league teams rank in the top 41 of the NCAA for scoring defense. Bradley is Tops in the MVC and Ranks 16th nationally at 59.5 ppg allowed.

King of the conference

Bradley point guard Duke Deen was named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week on Tuesday.

Deen had 26 points, including a career-high seven made 3-pointers — one short of the Bradley all-time single-game record — against Stonehill.

Then he added 14 points, four assists and a steal in a win over Akron. They averaged 20.0 points in the two games, shot 13 of 22 from the floor and went 11 of 18 from 3.

Bravely Speaking

Bradley has a chance to go 3-0 in the Valley for the first time under Coach Brian Wardle. … The last time the Braves started the MVC season at least 3-0 was in 2008-09 under Jim Les, when they opened 4-0 and finished fourth in the Valley. … Bradley’s NET ranking is the highest in the Missouri Valley Conference. … Bradley forward Malevy Leons has emerged as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in the early going. He leads the league in steals and blocked shots and is eighth in rebounding (6.1). He makes 81.4% of his free throws and can Burn teams from distance with a 40.9% shooting mark from 3. … Belmont’s Drew Friberg Ranks sixth in the nation at 51.1% of his 3-point attempts made. His 3.62 made 3s per game rank 6th best nationally as well. … The Braves have won 14 straight at home. Their last loss was a buzzer-beater to Missouri State in a 71-69 loss on Jan. 5, 2022.

Bradley at Belmont

When: 7 pm Wednesday

7 pm Wednesday Where: Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tenn., 7 p.m

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tenn., 7 p.m Watch: Bally Sports Midwest

Bally Sports Midwest Listen: WMBD-AM 1470, FM 100.3

WMBD-AM 1470, FM 100.3 Records: Bradley, 9-4 (2-0), 1st in MVC. Belmont, 8-5 (1-1), 4th in MVC.

Bradley, 9-4 (2-0), 1st in MVC. Belmont, 8-5 (1-1), 4th in MVC. All-time series: First meeting.

First meeting. NET ranking: Bradley, No. 63. Belmont, No. 148.

Bradley, No. 63. Belmont, No. 148. KenPom ranking: Bradley, No. 85. Belmont, No. 131.

Bradley, No. 85. Belmont, No. 131. Coaches: Bradley, Brian Wardle (8th season). Belmont, Casey Alexander (4th season).

Bradley, Brian Wardle (8th season). Belmont, Casey Alexander (4th season). Players to watch: Bradley: C Rienk Mast 13.9 ppg and 8.6 rpg; F Malevy Leons 11.3 ppg, 6.1 ppg and MVC-best 21 blocks and 25 steals; F Ja’Shon Henry 10.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg; G Duke Deen 11.3 ppg, team-best 42a, 38.5% from 3. Belmont: 6-7 F Drew Friberg 51.1% from 3, 13.3 ppg; 6-6 G Ben Sheppard 18.5 ppg, 49a; F Tyson Cade 13.9 ppg, 42.9% from 3.

