Analysis of BU Braves keys to Missouri Valley race

Back to work for the Bradley men’s basketball team as the Missouri Valley Conference schedule resumes starting at 7 pm Wednesday with a game at Belmont.

The first-ever meeting with the Bruins is followed by a home game Saturday against Illinois-Chicago — the first two in the conclusion of the 20-game Valley schedule. BU (9-4) won its first two MVC games earlier this month.

“We’re still finding our rotation,” said BU Coach Brian Wardle, who finally got all his roster pieces healthy last week and now needs time to fit them together. “We go into the Valley schedule with a lot to learn, improve on, grow. You want to go in with a win and healthy, and we have that.

“I’m excited for this team, but we just have to keep building it one day at a time.”

