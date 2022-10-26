Analysis: Joe Dumars was made for his new role at the NBA Detroit News

Joe Dumars might have been destined for this job.

They played with the Bad Boys, those Detroit Pistons teams that were physical, aggressive and intimidating. And even in those rough-and-tumble times, he wound up becoming the first recipient of the NBA’s sportsmanship award — now called the Joe Dumars Trophy.

He’s now tasked with ensuring that players don’t act like his old teammates often did. Dumars became Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations for the NBA in May, making him a major decider in all things related to player discipline for on-court actions.

“You want to do something where you really feel like you’re contributing,” Dumars said. “Basically, this is the only place I haven’t contributed to in this game.”

At 59, with two championships as a player, another as an executive and a lifetime within the game, he doesn’t have to be working. He could be spending his days playing and watching tennis, the sport he started playing as a 10-year-old and has loved ever since. Instead, he’s moved to New York, with office views from a high-rise not far from Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall, Smack in the middle of Manhattan.

“I tell people that we are stewards of the game,” Dumars said. “And people go, ‘What does that mean?’ Well, we make sure that the Trains are taking off on time. We make sure that the game stays clean. We make sure that there’s any time there’s any disruption or things that shouldn’t be, we are here to clean this up and make sure we are presenting a great product and presenting it the right way.”