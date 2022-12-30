Anaheim plays Nashville after Henrique’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (14-14-5, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-22-4, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 5 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Nashville Predators after Adam Henrique scored two goals in the Ducks’ 3-2 Shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Anaheim has a 9-22-4 record overall and a 6-8-1 record on its home ice. The Ducks lead NHL play with 178 total penalties (averaging 5.1 per game).

Nashville has gone 6-8-2 on the road and 14-14-5 overall. The Predators are 11-4-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Predators won the last meeting 2-1 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has 12 goals and 17 assists for the Ducks. Mason McTavish has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Forsberg has scored 10 goals with 16 assists for the Predators. Nino Niederreiter has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 5.4 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Predators: 2-5-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, four penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (finger), John Gibson: day to day (lower body), Derek Grant: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen : day to day (illness).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Matt Duchene: out (personal).

