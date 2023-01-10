Ana Walshe praised husband Brian Walshe in letter to judge in art fraud case

Missing Cohasset mom Ana Walshe praised her husband Brian Walshe for saving her mother’s life in a letter submitted to a federal judge last year after his conviction for selling a pair of fake Andy Warhol paintings.

“My mother suffered a major neurological event which caused heavy hemorrhage,” Ana Walshe wrote in the June 1, 2022, court document. “Not only did he save her life, but he also brought her and the entire family comfort and joy during the course of her illness.”

The mother of three Vanished New Year’s Day – but wasn’t reported missing until Jan. 4 when she didn’t show up for work at real estate firm Tishman Speyer in Washington, DC

Brian Walshe, 47, has been charged with misleading investigators in Massachusetts after his wife’s disappearance and is being held in jail on a $500,000 bond.

He pleaded guilty in April 2021 to selling a pair of fake 1978 Andy Warhol paintings to a dealer in California for $80,000, court records show.

His devoted wife – along with her mother and sister – wrote letters of support for Walshe as part of a sentencing memorandum urging Judge Douglas Woodlock to impose a no-jail sentence.

Ana Walsh, 39, wrote that it was her husband who recognized that her mother, Milanka Ljubicic, needed immediate medical help Dec. 21, 2021.

The older woman was rushed to Brigham and Women’s Hospital – where Brian Walshe’s late father, from whom he was estranged, worked as a neurologist before he retired.

“She has made about [a] 95% recovery, and she keeps repeating that she wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her son-in-law, Brian,” Ana Walsh wrote.

She added that her husband has focused on Charity work, served as a Coach within his “transformational leadership academy” – all while caring for his ailing mother and their three sons.

“Whether it was walking for World Piece [sic] Day in Dorchester, or stopping by the Pine Street Inn in Boston to drop off food and sanitary supplies, Brian has been teaching our young boys from [an] early age how important it is to share the Joy and be in contribution with time and resources,” she gushed of her husband.

But Brian Walshe’s sentencing for the art Swindle was halted after it emerged he may have embezzled money from his late father’s estate.

He is currently under house arrest and can only travel with permission from the court.

His mother-in-law exclusively told Fox News Digital that she missed a call from her daughter shortly before midnight on Dec. 31.

A few days earlier, Ana Walshe had urged her mother to visit her, but Ljubicic told her she needed some time to prepare for the trip.

“And now I can’t forgive myself for not just letting things fall where they may, and just go, and whatever happens to me, happens,” Ljubicic said from her home in Belgrade, Serbia.

Brian Walshe’s attorney, Tracy Miner, isn’t commenting on the case.

“I am not doing press interviews or even responding to inquiries, as right now my focus is on Defending my client in court,” she told Fox News Monday.

