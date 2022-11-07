Ana Perez-McKay wins the Fall 2022 School of the Arts Sticker Contest

By Karthik Kotresh

Ana Perez-McKay, an undergraduate student studying studio arts at the University of Nevada, Reno, was recently selected to represent the School of the Arts as part of the School’s artwork-based sticker initiative. Perez-McKay’s artwork, “Triskele,” is featured on the Fall 2022 sticker.

Ana Perez-McKay Ana Perez-McKay

The School of the Arts Sticker Contest features original artwork by University of Nevada, Reno students each semester, honoring and celebrating the different disciplines in the School. Reviewing panelists this semester included representatives from the departments within the School of the Arts and a guest juror from the Nevada Museum of Art.

Perez-McKay explores precariousness through her winning artwork.

“The imagery References the Triskele, an ancient decorative motif that I use in conjunction with color and line to invoke a hypnotic sense of movement and a complicated relationship with one’s body and its environment,” Perez-McKay said. “Triskele also represents a sense of loss of control and the ongoing uncertainty.”

With an emphasis in Printmaking and a minor in museum studies, Perez-McKay is keen on utilizing hand-drawn Stencils as well as matte and metallic ink in her artwork.

“The piece is a handmade screen print that originally included metallic gold, glow-in-the-dark and matte inks,” Perez-McKay said. “I had made it for a class and was happy with the imagery and result, including experimentation with decorative patterning.”

“The Sticker Contest grew out of a way for us to start thinking about how we can creatively communicate the amazing work happening at the School of the Arts,” Shoshana Zeldner, program manager with the School of the Arts, said. “We thought that a sticker campaign could effectively communicate what it is that our students do best and also capture the diversity of the artwork and approach within the school. Since we started the initiative in Spring 2020, all of the artwork selected has been so different, taking on a range of inspirations and media.”

The School of the Arts is currently accepting submissions for the Spring 2023 sticker. All University of Nevada, Reno undergraduate and graduate students majoring or minoring in a department within the School of the Arts are eligible to participate. Submissions must be received by Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Winner will receive a $200 commission award and of course, stickers. For more information, visit the School of the Arts Sticker Contest webpage.

The Fall 2022 Stickers will be available on the University campus at the Joe Crowley Student Union front desk and Welcome Center, and at the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center information kiosk. They are also available off-campus at the Sierra Arts Foundation, located at 17 South Virginia Street in downtown Reno, and Sundance Books and Music, located at 121 California Avenue in Midtown Reno.