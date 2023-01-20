An updated look at the Big 12 Outlook for 2023

The picture is getting clearer for each team as the transfer portal entry window has closed. While many teams will see big additions throughout the offseason, they each will have more certainty about who will return.

Texas received good news yesterday as Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell entered the transfer portal. While it might not be the done deal many forecast, there’s confidence that the Longhorns can pull off the recruiting win. Our colleague CJ Mumme detailed teams that could be in contention for the unique player.

TCU has made its own splash replacing elite Offensive play caller Garrett Riley with Arkansas Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles. In addition, TCU brought over three highly regarded Alabama players, JoJo Earle, Trey Sanders and Tommy Brockermeyer. Despite their additions, the Frogs still have plenty of holes to fill.

Oklahoma has had a strong Portal period bringing in the likes of former Top 100 Recruit Dasan McCullough, Oklahoma State DT Trace Ford and elite pass Catcher Austin Stogner.

Here’s a look at where I see each team for 2023 given recent developments.