An updated list of every NBA prospect in college basketball

We began this year’s NBA Draft coverage by explaining exactly how things work behind the scenes. We spoke to representatives from ten of the most successful front offices in the NBA and they all dished, anonymously, on their process. None put prospects in order or ranked them before January 1st, at the earliest, but they all began to organize prospects by category.

The most common categories were potential Lottery Picks, potential-first-round picks, potential second-round picks, players who might be invited to the G League Elite Camp or Portsmouth Invitational and, finally, prospects who may have NBA potential down the road but are not ready this year. We’ll call them “future prospects.”

We structured our coverage as a reflection of that. We created a cumulative list of NBA prospects on every college team and called it the “Draftables”. That list has continued to evolve as the season has progressed and now includes 210 prospects: 16 potential Lottery candidates, 36 more who could be considered for the first round (52 total), 53 additional prospects who could be considered in the second round (105 total), 45 names for the PIT or G League Elite Camp (150 total) and 60 prospects for future years (210 total).

Since there are only 59 picks in this year’s draft (and because the current list of 210 prospects does not include players outside of college basketball), this list only means that these players are on the NBA radar. With that being said, here is the current list of college basketball’s NBA Draftables.

Alabama (7)

Brandon Miller : 6-9, FR, W, Lottery

: 6-9, FR, W, Lottery Noah Clowney : 6-10, FR, F, R1

: 6-10, FR, F, R1 Jahvon Quinerly : 6-1, SR, G, G League

: 6-1, SR, G, G League Mark Sears : 6-1, JR, G, G League

: 6-1, JR, G, G League Charles Bediako : 7-0, SO, C, Future

: 7-0, SO, C, Future Jaden Bradley : 6-3, FR, PG, Future

: 6-3, FR, PG, Future Rylan Griffen: 6-5, FR, W, Future

Arizona (5)

Kerr Crisis: 6-3, JR, G, R2

Pelle Larsson: 6-5, JR, W, R2

Azuolas Tubelis : 6-11, JR, C, R2

: 6-11, JR, C, R2 Kylan Boswell : 6-2, FR, G, Future

: 6-2, FR, G, Future Henri Veesaar: 7-0, FR, C/F, Future

Arizona State (3)

Arkansas (5)

Anthony Black : 6-7, FR, G, Lottery

: 6-7, FR, G, Lottery Nick Smith : 6-4, FR, G, Lottery

: 6-4, FR, G, Lottery Trevon Brazile : 6-10, SO, C/F, R1

: 6-10, SO, C/F, R1 Ricky Council IV : 6-6, JR, W/G, R1

: 6-6, JR, W/G, R1 Jordan Walsh: 6-7, FR, W, R1

Auburn (4)

John Broome : 6-10, JR, C, R2

: 6-10, JR, C, R2 Allen Flanigan : 6-6, SR, W, G League

: 6-6, SR, W, G League Yohan Traore : 6-10, FR, C/F, Future

: 6-10, FR, C/F, Future Chance Westry: 6-5, FR, G, Future

Baylor (5)

Keyonte George : 6-3, FR, G, Lottery

: 6-3, FR, G, Lottery Jalen Bridges : 6-7, JR, W, R2

: 6-7, JR, W, R2 Adam Flagler : 6-3, RS-SR, G, R2

: 6-3, RS-SR, G, R2 Langston Love : 6-4, RS-FR, W, Future

: 6-4, RS-FR, W, Future Joshua Ojianwu: 6-9, FR, C, Future

Boise State (1)

Butler (1)

Cal Baptist (1)

California (1)

Central Florida (1)

Taylor Hendricks: 6-9, FR, F, 1st

Colorado (2)

Colorado State (1)

Connecticut (5)

Jordan Hawkins : 6-5, SO, G, R1

: 6-5, SO, G, R1 Andre Jackson : 6-6, SO, W, R1

: 6-6, SO, W, R1 Donovan Clinga : 7-2, FR, C, R2

: 7-2, FR, C, R2 Adama Sanogo : 6-9, JR, C, R2

: 6-9, JR, C, R2 Alex Karaban: 6-8, RS-FR, F, Future

Creighton (4)

Trey Alexander : 6-4, SO, G, R2

: 6-4, SO, G, R2 Ryan Kalkbrenner : 7-1, JR, C, R2

: 7-1, JR, C, R2 Arthur Kaluma : 6-7, SO, F, R2

: 6-7, SO, F, R2 Baylor Scheierman: 6-7, SR, W, R2

Dayton (2)

Drake (1)

Duke (6)

Kyle Filipowski : 7-0, FR, F/C. Lottery

: 7-0, FR, F/C. Lottery Derek Lively: 7-1, FR, C, Lottery

7-1, FR, C, Lottery Dariq Whitehead : 6-7, FR, W, Lottery

: 6-7, FR, W, Lottery Mark Mitchell : 6-8, FR, F/C, 1st

: 6-8, FR, F/C, 1st Tyrese Proctor : 6-5, FR, G, 1st

: 6-5, FR, G, 1st Jeremy Roach: 6-2, JR, PG, R2

Eastern Michigan (1)

Florida (5)

Colin Castleton : 6-11, GR, C, R2

: 6-11, GR, C, R2 Kowacie Reeves : 6-6, SO, W, R2

: 6-6, SO, W, R2 Will Richard : 6-4, SO, W, R2

: 6-4, SO, W, R2 Alex Fudge : 6-9, SO, F, Future

: 6-9, SO, F, Future Riley Kugel: 6-3, FR, G, Future

Florida State (3)

Fresno State (1)

Georgetown (1)

Georgia Tech (2)

Gonzaga (5)

Julian Strawther : 6-7, JR, W, R1

: 6-7, JR, W, R1 Nolan Hickman : 6-2, SO, PG, R2

: 6-2, SO, PG, R2 Malachi Smith : 6-4, RS-JR, G, R2

: 6-4, RS-JR, G, R2 Drew Timme : 6-9, SR, C/F, R2

: 6-9, SR, C/F, R2 Hunter Sallis: 6-5, SO, G, Future

Houston (3)

Illinois (4)

Coleman Hawkins : 6-10, JR, F, R1

: 6-10, JR, F, R1 Terrence Shannon : 6-6, SR, W, R1

: 6-6, SR, W, R1 Matthew Mayer : 6-9, GR, F, R2

: 6-9, GR, F, R2 Ty Rodgers: 6-6, FR, F, Future

Indiana (4)

Jalen Hood-Schifino : 6-6, FR, G, R1

: 6-6, FR, G, R1 Trayce Jackson-Davis : 6-9, FR, C, R2

: 6-9, FR, C, R2 Xavier Johnson: 6-3, SR, G, G League

Tamar Bates: 6-5, SO, G/W, Future

Iowa (1)

Kansas (5)

Grady Dick : 6-7, FR, W, Lottery

: 6-7, FR, W, Lottery Jalen Wilson : 6-8, RS-JR, F, R1

: 6-8, RS-JR, F, R1 Dajuan Harris : 6-1, RS-JR, PG, R2

: 6-1, RS-JR, PG, R2 Kevin McCullar : 6-6, RS-SR, W, R2

: 6-6, RS-SR, W, R2 Ernest Udeh Jr.: 6-11, FR, C, Future

Kansas State (1)

Kentucky (6)

Cason Wallace : 6-4, FR, G, Lottery

: 6-4, FR, G, Lottery Chris Livingston : 6-6, FR, W, R1

: 6-6, FR, W, R1 Daimion Collins : 6-9, SO, C/F, R2

: 6-9, SO, C/F, R2 Jacob Toppin : 6-9, FR, F, R2

: 6-9, FR, F, R2 Oscar Tshiebwe : 6-9, SR, C, R2

: 6-9, SR, C, R2 Sahvir Wheeler: 5-8, SR, G, G League

Louisville (1)

LSU (4)

KJ Williams: 6-10, GR, C/F, R2

Adam Miller : 6-3, RS-SO, G, Future

: 6-3, RS-SO, G, Future Jalen Reed : 6-10, FR, C, Future

: 6-10, FR, C, Future Tyrell Ward: 6-6, FR, W, Future

Marquette (2)

Oso Ighodaro : 6-9, JR, C/F, R2

: 6-9, JR, C/F, R2 Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 6-8, JR, F, R2

Maryland (3)

Memphis (2)

Kaodirichi Akobundgdu-Ehiogu: 6-9, C, RS-SR, G League

Kendric Davis: 6-0, G, RS-SR, G League

Miami (3)

Norchard Omier: 6-7, JR, C/F, G League

Nijel Pack : 6-0, JR, G, G League

: 6-0, JR, G, G League Isaiah Wong: 6-4, SR, G, G League

Michigan (4)

Jett Howard : 6-8, FR, W, Lottery

: 6-8, FR, W, Lottery Hunter Dickinson : 7-1, JR, C, R2

: 7-1, JR, C, R2 Kobe Bufkin: 6-4, SO, G, Future

Tarris Reed: 6-10, FR, C, Future

Michigan State (2)

Minnesota (2)

Mississippi (2)

Missouri (2)

D’Moi Hodge: 6-4, SR, G, G League

Aidan Shaw: 6-8, FR, F, Future

North Carolina (5)

Caleb Love : 6-4, JR, G, R1

: 6-4, JR, G, R1 Armando Bacot : 6-11, SR, C, R2

: 6-11, SR, C, R2 Pete Nance : 6-11 GR, F, G League

: 6-11 GR, F, G League RJ Davis : 6-0, JR, G, G League

: 6-0, JR, G, G League Seth Trimble: 6-3, FR, G, Future

North Carolina State (1)

Notre Dame (3)

Ohio State (3)

Oklahoma (1)

Oklahoma State (1)

Oregon (4)

Kel’el Ware : 7-0, FR, C Lottery

: 7-0, FR, C Lottery Will Richardson : 6-5, GR, G, R2

: 6-5, GR, G, R2 N’Faly Dante : 6-11, SR, C, G League

: 6-11, SR, C, G League Quincy Guerrier: 6-8, SR, F/W, G League

Oregon State (1)

Michael Rataj: 6-9, FR, F/C, Future

Penn State (2)

Jalen Pickett: 6-4, SR, W, G League

Evan Mahaffey: 6-6, FR, W, Future

Pepperdine (3)

Providence (2)

Purdue (1)

Richmond (1)

Rutgers (2)

Cliff Omoruyi: 6-11, JR, C, G League

Derek Simpson: 6-3, FR, G, Future

San Diego State (1)

Santa Clara (1)

Brandin Podziemski: 6-5, SO, G, R2

Seton Hall (2)

South Carolina (1)

Stanford (3)

Syracuse (3)

TCU (1)

Tennessee (1)

Texas (4)

Dillon Mitchell : 6-8, FR, F, R1

: 6-8, FR, F, R1 Tyrese Hunter : 6-0, SO, PG, R2

: 6-0, SO, PG, R2 Marcus Carr: 6-2, SR, G, G League

Arterio Morris: 6-3, FR, G, Future

Texas Tech (2)

Kevin Obanor: 6-8, SR, F, G League

Elijah Fisher: 6-6, FR, W, Future

Tulane (1)

UAB (2)

Eric Gaines : 6-2, JR, G, R2

: 6-2, JR, G, R2 Jordan Walker: 5-11, SR, G, G League

UCLA (5)

Amari Bailey : 6-5, FR, G, R1

: 6-5, FR, G, R1 Jaylen Clark: 6-5, JR, G/W, R1

Jaime Jaquez : 6-7, SR, W, R1

: 6-7, SR, W, R1 Adem Bona : 6-9, FR, C, R2

: 6-9, FR, C, R2 Tyger Campbell: 5-11, RS-SR, PG, G League

USC (5)

Boogie Ellis : 6-3, SR, G, R2

: 6-3, SR, G, R2 Drew Peterson : 6-9, GR, F, R2

: 6-9, GR, F, R2 Oziyah Sellers : 6-5, FR, G/F, Future

: 6-5, FR, G/F, Future Tre White : 6-7, FR, W, Future

: 6-7, FR, W, Future Kijani Wright: 6-9, FR, C/F, Future

Utah (1)

VCU (1)

Villanova (2)

Virginia (2)

Virginia Tech (2)

Justyn Mutts: 6-7, SR, F, G League

Rodney Rice: 6-4, FR, G, Future

Wake Forest (1)

Washington (2)

Washington State (3)

West Virginia (2)

Western Kentucky (1)

Wisconsin (1)

Wyoming (1)

Graham Ike: 6-9, JR, C/F, R2

Xavier (3)