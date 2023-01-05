An updated list of every NBA prospect in college basketball
We began this year’s NBA Draft coverage by explaining exactly how things work behind the scenes. We spoke to representatives from ten of the most successful front offices in the NBA and they all dished, anonymously, on their process. None put prospects in order or ranked them before January 1st, at the earliest, but they all began to organize prospects by category.
The most common categories were potential Lottery Picks, potential-first-round picks, potential second-round picks, players who might be invited to the G League Elite Camp or Portsmouth Invitational and, finally, prospects who may have NBA potential down the road but are not ready this year. We’ll call them “future prospects.”
We structured our coverage as a reflection of that. We created a cumulative list of NBA prospects on every college team and called it the “Draftables”. That list has continued to evolve as the season has progressed and now includes 210 prospects: 16 potential Lottery candidates, 36 more who could be considered for the first round (52 total), 53 additional prospects who could be considered in the second round (105 total), 45 names for the PIT or G League Elite Camp (150 total) and 60 prospects for future years (210 total).
Since there are only 59 picks in this year’s draft (and because the current list of 210 prospects does not include players outside of college basketball), this list only means that these players are on the NBA radar. With that being said, here is the current list of college basketball’s NBA Draftables.
Alabama (7)
- Brandon Miller: 6-9, FR, W, Lottery
- Noah Clowney: 6-10, FR, F, R1
- Jahvon Quinerly: 6-1, SR, G, G League
- Mark Sears: 6-1, JR, G, G League
- Charles Bediako: 7-0, SO, C, Future
- Jaden Bradley: 6-3, FR, PG, Future
- Rylan Griffen: 6-5, FR, W, Future
Arizona (5)
- Kerr Crisis: 6-3, JR, G, R2
- Pelle Larsson: 6-5, JR, W, R2
- Azuolas Tubelis: 6-11, JR, C, R2
- Kylan Boswell: 6-2, FR, G, Future
- Henri Veesaar: 7-0, FR, C/F, Future
Arkansas (5)
- Anthony Black: 6-7, FR, G, Lottery
- Nick Smith: 6-4, FR, G, Lottery
- Trevon Brazile: 6-10, SO, C/F, R1
- Ricky Council IV: 6-6, JR, W/G, R1
- Jordan Walsh: 6-7, FR, W, R1
Auburn (4)
- John Broome: 6-10, JR, C, R2
- Allen Flanigan: 6-6, SR, W, G League
- Yohan Traore: 6-10, FR, C/F, Future
- Chance Westry: 6-5, FR, G, Future
Baylor (5)
- Keyonte George: 6-3, FR, G, Lottery
- Jalen Bridges: 6-7, JR, W, R2
- Adam Flagler: 6-3, RS-SR, G, R2
- Langston Love: 6-4, RS-FR, W, Future
- Joshua Ojianwu: 6-9, FR, C, Future
- Taylor Hendricks: 6-9, FR, F, 1st
Colorado (2)
Connecticut (5)
- Jordan Hawkins: 6-5, SO, G, R1
- Andre Jackson: 6-6, SO, W, R1
- Donovan Clinga: 7-2, FR, C, R2
- Adama Sanogo: 6-9, JR, C, R2
- Alex Karaban: 6-8, RS-FR, F, Future
Creighton (4)
- Trey Alexander: 6-4, SO, G, R2
- Ryan Kalkbrenner: 7-1, JR, C, R2
- Arthur Kaluma: 6-7, SO, F, R2
- Baylor Scheierman: 6-7, SR, W, R2
Dayton (2)
Duke (6)
- Kyle Filipowski: 7-0, FR, F/C. Lottery
- Derek Lively: 7-1, FR, C, Lottery
- Dariq Whitehead: 6-7, FR, W, Lottery
- Mark Mitchell: 6-8, FR, F/C, 1st
- Tyrese Proctor: 6-5, FR, G, 1st
- Jeremy Roach: 6-2, JR, PG, R2
Florida (5)
- Colin Castleton: 6-11, GR, C, R2
- Kowacie Reeves: 6-6, SO, W, R2
- Will Richard: 6-4, SO, W, R2
- Alex Fudge: 6-9, SO, F, Future
- Riley Kugel: 6-3, FR, G, Future
Florida State (3)
Georgia Tech (2)
Gonzaga (5)
- Julian Strawther: 6-7, JR, W, R1
- Nolan Hickman: 6-2, SO, PG, R2
- Malachi Smith: 6-4, RS-JR, G, R2
- Drew Timme: 6-9, SR, C/F, R2
- Hunter Sallis: 6-5, SO, G, Future
Houston (3)
Illinois (4)
- Coleman Hawkins: 6-10, JR, F, R1
- Terrence Shannon: 6-6, SR, W, R1
- Matthew Mayer: 6-9, GR, F, R2
- Ty Rodgers: 6-6, FR, F, Future
Indiana (4)
- Jalen Hood-Schifino: 6-6, FR, G, R1
- Trayce Jackson-Davis: 6-9, FR, C, R2
- Xavier Johnson: 6-3, SR, G, G League
- Tamar Bates: 6-5, SO, G/W, Future
Iowa (1)
Kansas (5)
- Grady Dick: 6-7, FR, W, Lottery
- Jalen Wilson: 6-8, RS-JR, F, R1
- Dajuan Harris: 6-1, RS-JR, PG, R2
- Kevin McCullar: 6-6, RS-SR, W, R2
- Ernest Udeh Jr.: 6-11, FR, C, Future
Kentucky (6)
- Cason Wallace: 6-4, FR, G, Lottery
- Chris Livingston: 6-6, FR, W, R1
- Daimion Collins: 6-9, SO, C/F, R2
- Jacob Toppin: 6-9, FR, F, R2
- Oscar Tshiebwe: 6-9, SR, C, R2
- Sahvir Wheeler: 5-8, SR, G, G League
LSU (4)
- KJ Williams: 6-10, GR, C/F, R2
- Adam Miller: 6-3, RS-SO, G, Future
- Jalen Reed: 6-10, FR, C, Future
- Tyrell Ward: 6-6, FR, W, Future
Marquette (2)
- Oso Ighodaro: 6-9, JR, C/F, R2
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 6-8, JR, F, R2
Maryland (3)
Memphis (2)
- Kaodirichi Akobundgdu-Ehiogu: 6-9, C, RS-SR, G League
- Kendric Davis: 6-0, G, RS-SR, G League
Miami (3)
- Norchard Omier: 6-7, JR, C/F, G League
- Nijel Pack: 6-0, JR, G, G League
- Isaiah Wong: 6-4, SR, G, G League
Michigan (4)
- Jett Howard: 6-8, FR, W, Lottery
- Hunter Dickinson: 7-1, JR, C, R2
- Kobe Bufkin: 6-4, SO, G, Future
- Tarris Reed: 6-10, FR, C, Future
Michigan State (2)
Minnesota (2)
Mississippi (2)
Missouri (2)
- D’Moi Hodge: 6-4, SR, G, G League
- Aidan Shaw: 6-8, FR, F, Future
North Carolina (5)
- Caleb Love: 6-4, JR, G, R1
- Armando Bacot: 6-11, SR, C, R2
- Pete Nance: 6-11 GR, F, G League
- RJ Davis: 6-0, JR, G, G League
- Seth Trimble: 6-3, FR, G, Future
Notre Dame (3)
Ohio State (3)
Oregon (4)
- Kel’el Ware: 7-0, FR, C Lottery
- Will Richardson: 6-5, GR, G, R2
- N’Faly Dante: 6-11, SR, C, G League
- Quincy Guerrier: 6-8, SR, F/W, G League
- Michael Rataj: 6-9, FR, F/C, Future
Penn State (2)
- Jalen Pickett: 6-4, SR, W, G League
- Evan Mahaffey: 6-6, FR, W, Future
Pepperdine (3)
Providence (2)
Rutgers (2)
- Cliff Omoruyi: 6-11, JR, C, G League
- Derek Simpson: 6-3, FR, G, Future
- Brandin Podziemski: 6-5, SO, G, R2
Seton Hall (2)
South Carolina (1)
Stanford (3)
Syracuse (3)
Texas (4)
- Dillon Mitchell: 6-8, FR, F, R1
- Tyrese Hunter: 6-0, SO, PG, R2
- Marcus Carr: 6-2, SR, G, G League
- Arterio Morris: 6-3, FR, G, Future
Texas Tech (2)
- Kevin Obanor: 6-8, SR, F, G League
- Elijah Fisher: 6-6, FR, W, Future
UAB (2)
- Eric Gaines: 6-2, JR, G, R2
- Jordan Walker: 5-11, SR, G, G League
UCLA (5)
- Amari Bailey: 6-5, FR, G, R1
- Jaylen Clark: 6-5, JR, G/W, R1
- Jaime Jaquez: 6-7, SR, W, R1
- Adem Bona: 6-9, FR, C, R2
- Tyger Campbell: 5-11, RS-SR, PG, G League
USC (5)
- Boogie Ellis: 6-3, SR, G, R2
- Drew Peterson: 6-9, GR, F, R2
- Oziyah Sellers: 6-5, FR, G/F, Future
- Tre White: 6-7, FR, W, Future
- Kijani Wright: 6-9, FR, C/F, Future
Villanova (2)
Virginia (2)
Virginia Tech (2)
- Justyn Mutts: 6-7, SR, F, G League
- Rodney Rice: 6-4, FR, G, Future
Washington (2)
Washington State (3)
West Virginia (2)
- Graham Ike: 6-9, JR, C/F, R2
Xavier (3)