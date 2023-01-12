An update regarding Armando Bacot’s ankle

After suffering an ankle injury in the UNC basketball program’s loss to Virginia, we have an early update on the injury status of Armando Bacot.

It was a very short Homecoming for UNC basketball star big man Armando Bacot, as the Richmond, Virginia native was forced to leave the Tar Heels Matchup against Virginia due to an ankle injury suffered in the first minute and 20 seconds of game action.

Of course, Tar Heel Nation has held its breath ever since, as Bacot was unable to return to the game and no true injury update was provided after the team’s loss on Tuesday night.

However, we did hear some news on Wednesday afternoon, which fortunately is positive in nature.

BREAKING: North Carolina star Armando Bacot’s X-rays on his ankle came back negative, source told @Stadium. Huge news for the Tar Heels. Still uncertain how long Bacot will be out, need to wait for swelling to subside. Was averaging 21.9 and 11.2 over past 7 games. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 11, 2023

After undergoing tests, the X-rays on Bacot’s ankle came back negative. Even though the scans came back negative, the timetable for his return is still yet to be determined, as the swelling around the ankle needs to subside.

The Tar Heels were already without Pete Nance on Tuesday night, as they were very thin in the frontcourt. Depending on how long both players are out, expect the likes of Justin McKoy and Jalen Washington to see extended minutes in their absence.

For the UNC basketball program, the good news is that the X-rays came back negative. Bacot is not out of the clear just yet, but we’ll have to wait and see how long this injury sidelines the Tar Heels star player.

