An update on five-star Trentyn Flowers

An important date is coming up in five-star forward Trentyn Flowers’ recruitment, as the UNC basketball program hopes to stay in the mix.

The recruitment of Class of 2024 five-star Trentyn Flowers appears to be heating up.

After originally cutting his recruitment down to 13 programs, including the UNC basketball program, Flowers is set to reduce that number even lower.

2024 5 ⭐️ Trentyn Flowers (@FlowersTrentyn) will be cutting his list of 13 schools down to 5 or 6 on January 11th Below are the 13 schools he is considering pic.twitter.com/bU33ezIsof — Alex Karamanos (@TheCircuitAlex) January 2, 2023

According to The Circuit’s Alex Karamanos, Flowers will cut his recruitment down to “five or six” on Wednesday, January 11. The Tar Heels hope that they will still be in the mix for one of the top in-state talents in his recruiting class .

Flowers took an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill in November, and has stated that he plans on making an official visit at some point. That would obviously change if the Combine Academy standout decides to remove North Carolina from consideration when he trims his list.

Rivals Recruiting Director Rob Cassidy has taken a closer look at Flowers’ recruitment, and has considered the Tar Heels among the six programs he believes will be standing after the next round of cuts:

The Allure of UNC is obvious, and it’s hard to count Hubert Davis out, especially since Flowers now plays his high school ball just a few miles away from the Tar Heels’ campus. Flowers took an Unofficial visit to North Carolina last month and said he intends to return for an official, which has not taken place yet. It’s difficult to tell where the relationship stands these days. You could imagine a scenario in which The Tar Heels make the cut and bring Flowers back in for an official afterwards, but they are certainly no lock because they haven’t exactly been in hot pursuit lately.

As Cassidy suggested, it’s very possible that North Carolina remains in the mix, which would result in an official visit following his announcement. Although it’s no lock that they’ll remain in the mix, the Tar Heels are certainly hopeful that they have a chance to get him back to Chapel Hill before he makes his final decision.

