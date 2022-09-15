An up-to-date look at the Watertown High School soccer teams in 2020.

The 2020 season is getting down to the nitty-gritty for Watertown High School’s boys and girls soccer teams.

The Arrow squads kicked off the final two weeks of the regular season Tuesday night by hosting Brandon Valley in Eastern South Dakota Conference matches at the ANZA Soccer Complex.

Watertown’s boys used a goal with about 16 minutes remaining from Jaxson Fiechtner to record a 1-0 win over the Lynx. Earlier in the day, the Lynx used two second-half goals to win the girls’ match 2-0.

“We finally possessed the ball enough and got some pressure on them,” said Watertown boys Coach Jesse Hauck. “It was like pulling teeth. We just didn’t match their intensity and I warned them. Brandon Valley wasn’t your typical 0-8-1 team coming in.”

Here’s what we’ve learned so far this fall from the Watertown teams:

Watertown's Noah Wallenmeyer (left) knocks the ball away from Brandon Valley's Justin Vest as Arrow teammates Braxten Endres and Jaxson Fiechtner look on during their Eastern South Dakota Conference high school boys soccer match Tuesday at the ANZA Soccer Complex. Watertown won 1-0.

Watertown’s boys are doing well

Now Tuesday’s win may not have been the finest moment this fall for the Arrows, to take nothing away from Brandon Valley. Still, Watertown improved to 7-1-2 overall and continued to control its own fate while trying to capture the program’s first-ever Eastern South Dakota Conference championship.

The Arrows host No. 1-rated Class A Sioux Falls Christian at 6 pm Thursday and visit Sioux Falls Washington on Saturday before winding down the regular season with ESD matches against Aberdeen Central at home on Tuesday and at Huron on Thursday, Sept. 22.

