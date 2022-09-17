An outsider’s view of the Boston Celtics’ new NBA 2K ratings

When it comes to the month of September and the annual release of updated NBA 2K ratings for the season about to unfold, there is never a shortage of peeved players or fans standing for their favorite players on their favorite teams dissatisfied with the ratings given to them by the hard-working crew behind the popular basketball simulation game.

This year, fans of the Boston Celtics have plenty to take issue with, and Celtics star Jaylen Brown and reserve forward Grant Williams have made their feelings known about their most recent assessments for the 2022-23 season.

But how does a neutral party see the state of affairs when it comes to 2K ratings and Boston?

The host of the Celtics Blog “Celtics Pod” podcast Adam Taylor is joined by guest Adam Nunes to attempt to learn exactly that; take a look at the clip Embedded above to see how well they did in your own estimation.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire