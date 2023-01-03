An open letter from The Woodlands Arts Council Board President James H. Stilwell

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Happy New Year!

I’m not much of a resolution guy.

I’m optimistic, hopeful and love planning ahead – but not in a “31 days to a brand new you” kind-of-a-way. I like the duality involved in bridging to a New Year – of looking back, but also moving forward.

Spending time looking back helps me spot the patterns that have emerged and are shaping my life. And spending time looking forward helps me feel the New Year is art in process to shape, rather than mere mechanical cog-grinding. Each New Year feels like a crossroads moment. Not just for me – but also for our Arts Council.

Think about the patterns that have emerged and shaped the life of our Arts Council… our chrysalis woven with promise, waiting to emerge into the New Year:

Like our pattern of giving.

Charitable giving is part of who we are — We have given out more than $1.2 million in funds since our creation, giving hope and life to art and artists. And with your help, we have just awarded $50,000 in microgrants to educators and artists, because art matters!

We are continuing that giving pattern as we imagine the New Year. We joyfully anticipate awarding student Scholarships (applications are open NOW, and student art will be displayed and Awards made on January 28, 2023). In 2023, we are also planning more Art Bike Racks and seeking Underwriters for the next phase of Art Benches.

Together we will continue our pattern of celebrating through art.

We note that Fidelity Investments is joining us again this year as our title Sponsor for Fidelity Investments The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival April 14-16, 2023. At the Festival, our tradition is to Honor a Featured artist, and this April we will celebrate artist Cathra-Anne Barker, whose Incredible work observes the patterns she finds in plants, travel, fabric and song.

But some patterns are still emerging.

Throughout the Art Council’s existence, we have been Thankful Nomads — making do with Borrowed space, when and where we can. Maybe now’s the time to establish a new pattern?

Imagine the Art Council as a place shaping art here in Montgomery County…

Can you see that looking forward?

With your help in 2023, I know we can.

I’m optimistic, hopeful, and planning ahead.

We are grateful for all you do — giving, sponsoring, attending, serving, volunteering, inviting others, and helping make TWAC better, over and over.

Here’s to you, TWAC and 2023 together – cheers!

Sincerely,

James H. Stilwell, TWAC Board President