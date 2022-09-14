An NBA Homecoming for former Maryland basketball standout?

Jake Layman could be making a homecoming. The former Maryland basketball standout is trying to earn a spot on the Boston Celtics roster, Celtics beat writer Bobby Manning reported.

“Source to @CLNSMedia: Jake Layman will be joining the #Celtics is a training camp deal with a chance to make the roster. The six-year veteran forward last played for the Timberwolves over the last three seasons after starting his career with the Blazers,” Manning wrote on Twitter.

Layman, a Massachusetts native, is reportedly competing with former Michigan State star Denzel Valentine and Justin Jackson — not the former Maryland player, the one-time UNC star and first-round pick — for the final spot on the Celtics roster.

Via CBS Boston:

The Celtics are giving a local kid a shot to fill one of the team’s final roster spots. Boston has reportedly signed Jake Layman to a training camp deal, according to CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning. A six-year NBA veteran, Layman was born in Norwood and went to King Phillip Regional High School in Wrentham. He had a solid four-year career at the University of Maryland, and was a second-round pick by the Orlando Magic in 2016. Layman was traded to Portland on draft night, and spent his first three NBA seasons with the Trailblazers. He was with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the last three seasons, but had trouble finding playing time as the Wolves added young stars like Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt to the roster. Layman has averaged 4.8 points and 1.7 rebounds over 243 career games in the NBA.

Layman has been on the bench for much of the past couple of years, leaving his NBA future uncertain. Last season he played just 6.8 minutes per game for the Minnesota Timberwolves, the fewest since his second NBA season, in 2017-2018 in Portland. The lack of playing time came two years after he averaged a career-high 9.1 points for Minnesota, a decline prompted by the franchise’s rising talent level. With his time in Minnesota done, he worked out with the Toronto Raptors before heading to Boston to pursue a childhood dream of playing for his hometown team.

(What’s the next big story at Maryland? Before you finish reading, take five seconds NOW to sign up for our FREE Terps newsletter. We’ll deliver the latest big news to you!)

Layman was drafted by the Orlando Magic in the second round (47th overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft, but was traded to the Blazers. He left Portland and received a big raise in a 2019 sign-and-trade deal after his best season as a pro, when he averaged 7.6 points and 3.1 rebounds and shot 50.9 percent, but was buried on the bench during the Playoffs by then-Portland Coach Terry Stotts.

Blessed with an NBA-style body and athleticism, Layman hasn’t been able to earn a starting job in part because of his 3-point shooting inconsistency. He’s shot 30 percent from 3-point range in six NBA seasons. He was drafted 47th overall in the NBA Draft after averaging 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the floor as a senior. Layman, a four-star recruit in high school, was one of Mark Turgeon’s first recruits and his first four-year player at Maryland.

His 1,436 career points rank 20th on Maryland’s all-time scoring list, his career 36.2 percent 3-point shooting ranks 14th and his 674 rebounds rank 18th.