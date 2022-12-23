An NBA Festivus for the Rest of Us with Jam Packard
The holidays have arrived in earnest and with them an important tradition not only for the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast but the wider Boston Celtics and NBA community: a time to air our grievances as we host our second annual Festivus for the Rest of Us episode.
While we spend most of our time with our airing of annual irks directed at the Celtics and the league they play in, as is our tradition, we also make time to air our issues with the world at large. And this holiday season, we’ve recruited Kai Zen master and Eternal sports optimist Jam Packard of The Athletic’s “Anything is Poddable” podcast to get into the teeth of what’s been getting under our skin this year.
Be sure to tune in for a veritable feast of our festive annoyances, and while we’re not entirely sure such a thing exists, we’re pretty sure you get the point.
We also cover the news of late, but given how Boston has been playing lately, we wouldn’t blame you if you Confused that for grievances too.
