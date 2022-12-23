An NBA Festivus for the Rest of Us with Jam Packard

The holidays have arrived in earnest and with them an important tradition not only for the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast but the wider Boston Celtics and NBA community: a time to air our grievances as we host our second annual Festivus for the Rest of Us episode.

While we spend most of our time with our airing of annual irks directed at the Celtics and the league they play in, as is our tradition, we also make time to air our issues with the world at large. And this holiday season, we’ve recruited Kai Zen master and Eternal sports optimist Jam Packard of The Athletic’s “Anything is Poddable” podcast to get into the teeth of what’s been getting under our skin this year.

Be sure to tune in for a veritable feast of our festive annoyances, and while we’re not entirely sure such a thing exists, we’re pretty sure you get the point.

Powered by RedCircle

We also cover the news of late, but given how Boston has been playing lately, we wouldn’t blame you if you Confused that for grievances too.

Powered by RedCircle

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Related

How will Robert Williams III impact the Boston Celtics’ offense?

ML Carr is his time playing for, coaching, and managing the Boston Celtics

Boston big man Legend Kevin Garnett answers questions about this season’s Celtics

Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Pokes fun at Jayson Tatum as both work to right ship in hardware hunt

Where did the ‘White Mamba’ nickname for Brian Scalabrine come from?

Miami Heat head Coach Erik Spoelstra has Joe Mazzulla, Will Hardy’s early coaching success

List

New HoopsHype top 100 trade value rankings lists four Boston Celtics

List

Celtics can’t complete comeback, lose to Pacers 117-112

List

Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle is Celtics alum Aaron Nesmith’s success starting for Indiana at the 4

List

Rick Carlisle recounts Larry Bird’s inspiring return to Boston as new Pacers head coach

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire