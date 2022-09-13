An NBA Fan Asked Bronny James For A Shoutout On Social Media, Security Had To Intervene Before Things Got Out Of Hand

Being one of the most popular athletes in the world doesn’t always translate to having an easy life. LeBron James understands that better than everyone else. Even at the age of 37, he’s still the face of the NBA.

Evidently, James is so popular that even his family members have to suffer those consequences at times. His son Bronny James, who is expected to be drafted into the NBA in the future, has always been under the spotlight.

Since he is the son of the best basketball player of this generation, the expectations from him are at an all-time high. If he fails to follow in the footsteps of his father, he will be constantly berated by the media and fans.

But even before entering the NBA, Bronny has already tasted what it feels like to be popular numerous times. Once in a while, athletes have to face fans who simply don’t understand the concept of personal space.

Bronny James Gets Shocked After A Fan Literally Begs Him For A Shoutout

In a recent viral video, Bronny can be seen hanging out in public when a fan approaches him. While the interaction was nothing out of the blue, the fan simply greeted him.

But within a few seconds, the fan in question quite literally begs on his feet for Bronny to give him a Shoutout on social media through an Instagram story.

Even after repeated requests by the fan, James still denied it. Obviously, it felt like the situation was getting out of hand. Fortunately for Bronny, security intervened and took the fan away from him.

Upon seeing this clip, a plethora of fans reacted in various ways to it. Most of them roasted the fan who was begging for a thing as simple as a shoutout. On the other hand, many believed that Bronny could have quickly diffused the situation by accepting the fan’s request.