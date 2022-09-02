An Insider’s Guide to the Fall Arts Line Up￼

1. “A Time of Toil and Triumph: Selections from the Shogren-Meyer Collection of American Art”

JACOBO LOVO AND ANNA TIETGEN, LATINO ARTS INC.

Dive into the 1930s and ’40s for this showcase of “a fascinating period of American art,” Tietgen says. This will be a “blockbuster exhibition” to celebrate the Grohmann Museum’s 15th anniversary. Don’t miss the lectures and tours offered as part of this exhibition.

SEE IT: Sept. 9-Feb. 26

2. Milwaukee Film’s Cultures & Communities Festival

ELEMENT EVEREST-BLANKS, ON-AIR HOST FOR HYFIN

Twenty-plus Films are on the lineup for this fest, which shines a spotlight on traditionally marginalized communities. Everest-Blanks, also the wife of Milwaukee Film’s Geraud Blanks, says The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks and The Exchange: In White America: Kaukauna & King 50 Years Later are must-sees. The first includes a talk-back with author Jeanne Theoharis and the second comes from Milwaukee’s own Emmy-winning journalist Joanne Williams.

SEE IT: Sept. 14-18

3. The River Bride at the American Players Theatre

JESSICA FRANKEN, PRESIDENT OF PRESENT MUSIC

Once upon a time in a small Brazilian village along the Amazon River, “an unabashedly romantic” tale unfolded. It starts with a Mystery that emerges from the river and grows into a story of magic, love and trust. “[American Players Theatre] delivers consistently wonderful productions,” Franken says.

SEE IT: Through Sept. 30

4. Where Did We Sit on the Bus?

KATIE AVILA LOUGHMILLER, LOCAL ARTIST AND CO-FOUNDER OF LUNA

“I’m really excited about our theater doing more diverse stories,” Loughmiller says. This show is part-play, part-concert featuring Writer Brian Quijada’s journey to discover his family’s place in history, with music from Milwaukee’s own Klassik.

SEE IT: Sept. 30-Oct. 23

5. Tom Jones Show at MOWA

MARILU KNODE, ARTS CONSULTANT FOR SCULPTURE MILWAUKEE

Tom Jones – Ho-Chunk name ChakShepSkaKah (White Eagle) – is a Madison-based photographer. His exhibition analyzes the culture of his Tribe and its members. “[His] work explores different facets of Native American life and identity,” Knode says.

SEE IT: Through Oct. 9

6. John Moreland at The Back Room

CHRIS LEE, MARKETING DIRECTOR FOR BOSWELL BOOK CO.

“[John Moreland] will break your heart in one tune, then get you to Stomp all over it rocking out with the next one,” Lee says. He’s coming to The Back Room to discuss his new album, Birds in the Ceiling.

SEE IT: October 15

7. Forest Home Cemetery Día de los Muertos

KATIE AVILA LOUGHMILLER, LUNA

Go for the ofrendas. They’re altars, one of which is designed by LUNA, that feature elaborate, intricate details and create a place to leave an offering during Día de los Muertos. Forest Home Cemetery celebrates the holiday with art vendors, food trucks, face painting and more.

SEE IT: October 29

8. Interplay: Kentridge & Miller

KATIE HEIL, FOUNDER OF IMAGINE MKE

This concert pairs animated shorts from acclaimed artist William Kentridge with live music from composer Philip Miller. The commission comes from Present Music and is in partnership with the Kentridge exhibit at the Warehouse Art Museum. It’s an event Heil is “very much looking forward to.”

SEE IT: Nov. 16

9. Fran Lebowitz

CHRIS LEE, BOSWELL BOOK CO.

Head to the Pabst for a chat with Fran Lebowitz, a Writer and humorist. She’ll be offering views on current events, media and pet peeves, such as adults who roller skate. “Who doesn’t want to sit down for an hour to hear Fran tell you why you’re wrong?” Lee says.

SEE IT: Nov. 10

This story is part of Milwaukee Magazine‘s September issue. Find it on newsstands or buy a copy at milwaukeemag.com/shop Be the first to get every new issue. Subscribe.

