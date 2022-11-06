An immersive take on the classic ‘Musketeers’ tale takes the stage

CHICO — Swashbuckling Adventure hits the stage beginning Wednesday as Chico State’s School of the Arts brings “The Three Musketeers” to life.

“This production is filled with modern touches, diverse casting, Immersive staging, and surprises,” said Music and Theater Department Director John Crosthwaite. “If you’ve never seen live stage combat and Sword Choreography … then you’ve been missing out — and this would be the perfect opportunity.”

The play based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas will be recaptured in a collaborative theater production containing dance, combat, and a touch of various themes.

The estimated 2-hour and 30-minute play, with a 15-minute intermission, takes theater guests on a road with three swordsmen who fight for justice. With the audience’s seats only a few feet from 15 Talented Chico State students on an exciting journey about the Complicated story of expectations regarding what is right and wrong in the face of corruption and greed, immersion into the experience will be hard to miss.

“There is something remarkably fun and human in our production,” Crosthwaite said.

The production is family-friendly, although it does contain some choreographed violence.

“The Three Musketeers” will run 7:30 pm Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 9–11, followed by performances at 2 pm and 7:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 12. The final show will be a 2 pm Sunday Matinee on Nov. 13. All performances will take place inside the Wismer Theater in the Performing Arts Center building on the Chico State campus.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $8 for youth and Chico State students and are available online and in person at the University Box Office, 898-6333.

For those who need special seating accommodation, call 530-898-6333.